University of Arkansas to Honor MLK Legacy with Virtual Vigil

The University of Arkansas (U of A) is gearing up to honor the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. with its annual vigil. Scheduled for noon on Monday, January 15, the event will be conducted virtually this year due to continuing pandemic considerations. The vigil, which is part of a series of events and service opportunities outlined in the 2024 MLK Calendar of Events, necessitates pre-registration for interested attendees.

Chancellor’s Remarks and Involved Bodies

Attendees of the vigil can look forward to remarks from Chancellor Charles Robinson and Lindsey Leverett-Higgins of the Northwest Arkansas (NWA) MLK Council. The event is organized by multiple U of A bodies including the Associated Student Government (ASG), the Distinguished Lectures Committee (DLC), and the Black Students Association. The ASG, known for advocating student interests and hosting free speaking engagements with notable figures, is a key player in this event. The DLC, responsible for selecting dynamic speakers for the campus, has also played a significant role in the organization of this annual vigil.

Interactive Q&A Session

In addition to the aforementioned remarks, an interactive moderated Q&A session with LaTosha Brown, the co-founder of Black Voters Matter, will be a notable part of the event. This session provides an excellent opportunity for attendees to engage with an influential figure within the Black community and gain insights into the ongoing struggle for racial equality and justice.

Division of Student Affairs

The Division of Student Affairs, which oversees these programs, aims to support students in various aspects of university life. From housing and career guidance to the organization of pivotal events such as this one, the division plays a crucial role in enhancing the educational experience at U of A. The overarching goal of these programs is to promote educational and cultural awareness among black students and the broader university community.