en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

University of Arkansas to Honor MLK Legacy with Virtual Vigil

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:41 am EST
University of Arkansas to Honor MLK Legacy with Virtual Vigil

The University of Arkansas (U of A) is gearing up to honor the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. with its annual vigil. Scheduled for noon on Monday, January 15, the event will be conducted virtually this year due to continuing pandemic considerations. The vigil, which is part of a series of events and service opportunities outlined in the 2024 MLK Calendar of Events, necessitates pre-registration for interested attendees.

Chancellor’s Remarks and Involved Bodies

Attendees of the vigil can look forward to remarks from Chancellor Charles Robinson and Lindsey Leverett-Higgins of the Northwest Arkansas (NWA) MLK Council. The event is organized by multiple U of A bodies including the Associated Student Government (ASG), the Distinguished Lectures Committee (DLC), and the Black Students Association. The ASG, known for advocating student interests and hosting free speaking engagements with notable figures, is a key player in this event. The DLC, responsible for selecting dynamic speakers for the campus, has also played a significant role in the organization of this annual vigil.

Interactive Q&A Session

In addition to the aforementioned remarks, an interactive moderated Q&A session with LaTosha Brown, the co-founder of Black Voters Matter, will be a notable part of the event. This session provides an excellent opportunity for attendees to engage with an influential figure within the Black community and gain insights into the ongoing struggle for racial equality and justice.

Division of Student Affairs

The Division of Student Affairs, which oversees these programs, aims to support students in various aspects of university life. From housing and career guidance to the organization of pivotal events such as this one, the division plays a crucial role in enhancing the educational experience at U of A. The overarching goal of these programs is to promote educational and cultural awareness among black students and the broader university community.

0
Education Social Issues United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
2 mins ago
Vernon County Cattlemen's Association Offers Scholarships for Post-secondary Education
The Vernon County Cattlemen’s Association, a local body dedicated to the promotion and support of the beef industry, has announced that it will be offering scholarships to high school seniors residing in Vernon County who are set to pursue post-secondary education. This initiative forms part of the association’s mission to boost local beef business and
Vernon County Cattlemen's Association Offers Scholarships for Post-secondary Education
Indiana Education Officials Set Ambitious Literacy Goals
7 mins ago
Indiana Education Officials Set Ambitious Literacy Goals
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
31 mins ago
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Ex-Prime Minister of Belgium Highlights Potential for Strengthened India-EU Relations
2 mins ago
Ex-Prime Minister of Belgium Highlights Potential for Strengthened India-EU Relations
University of Arkansas Honors Outstanding Alumni
3 mins ago
University of Arkansas Honors Outstanding Alumni
King's College, University of Kent Earn Leverhulme Trust Grant for Innovative Humanities Programme
6 mins ago
King's College, University of Kent Earn Leverhulme Trust Grant for Innovative Humanities Programme
Latest Headlines
World News
Boxing Legend Sugar Ray Leonard Lists Luxurious Villa for $46.5 Million
28 seconds
Boxing Legend Sugar Ray Leonard Lists Luxurious Villa for $46.5 Million
Indian Medical Devices Market to Reach $50 Billion by 2025: The Role of GeM and AiMeD
53 seconds
Indian Medical Devices Market to Reach $50 Billion by 2025: The Role of GeM and AiMeD
Abortion Issue Takes Center Stage in Iowa Caucuses Campaigning
1 min
Abortion Issue Takes Center Stage in Iowa Caucuses Campaigning
The High Cost of Smoking: An Economic and Public Health Crisis in New York
1 min
The High Cost of Smoking: An Economic and Public Health Crisis in New York
Democratic Super PAC Unveils $140M Ad Campaign Against Trump
2 mins
Democratic Super PAC Unveils $140M Ad Campaign Against Trump
Contraceptive Revolution: The Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill and Pharmacist-Prescribed Contraceptives
2 mins
Contraceptive Revolution: The Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill and Pharmacist-Prescribed Contraceptives
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Battles Medulloblastoma
3 mins
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Battles Medulloblastoma
Olli Rehn: From EU Politics to Finnish Presidency
4 mins
Olli Rehn: From EU Politics to Finnish Presidency
PM Modi's Visit to Shree Kalaram Temple: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
4 mins
PM Modi's Visit to Shree Kalaram Temple: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
44 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app