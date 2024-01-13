University of Arkansas Honors Outstanding Alumni

At the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences at the University of Arkansas, two alumni have been recognized for their exceptional contributions in their respective fields. Jennifer James and Daniel McFarland have been honored as the Outstanding Alumna and the Outstanding Young Alumnus for the academic year 2023-24.

Honor for a Sustainable Agriculture Pioneer

James, a fourth-generation farmer, has carved a niche for herself with her sustainable agriculture practices and leadership roles in various agricultural organizations. She co-owns H&J Land Co, an organization that has achieved recognition for its conservation efforts on her family’s land. James’s commitment to sustainable farming has won her several accolades, including the 2017 Farmer of the Year from Field to Market and the 2019 Rice Farmer of the Year.

Award to a Significant Contributor in Health Administration

On the other hand, Daniel McFarland, a senior administrator at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, has been awarded the Outstanding Young Alumnus. With a unique background in animal science and health administration, McFarland has held significant roles at Johns Hopkins Medicine. His contribution to the expansion and management of health services is noteworthy.

Spring Semester Celebrations

Both these alumni will be celebrated in a series of events at the university during the spring semester. The celebrations will include an awards ceremony, interaction with students, and a special commencement address by McFarland. The Dale Bumpers College, named after the former Arkansas governor and U.S. senator Dale Bumpers, aims to prepare leaders in food, environment, agriculture, and quality of life.

The University of Arkansas, home to the Bumpers College, is widely recognized for its high level of research activity and its significant contribution to the state’s economy through academic programs, research, and professional training.