Business

University of Arkansas Appoints Brent Williams as Permanent Dean of Walton College

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:58 am EST
University of Arkansas Appoints Brent Williams as Permanent Dean of Walton College

The University of Arkansas has announced Brent Williams as the permanent dean of the Sam M. Walton College of Business. After serving as interim dean since August 2023, Williams will officially assume his new role from February 1, 2024. This appointment comes after a rigorous search process that began in September and was led by Ann Bordelon, with the assistance of the external search firm, Russell Reynolds Associates.

Building on a Legacy

Williams takes the reins from Matt Waller, who led the college from 2015 to 2023. Waller has since transitioned back to a faculty role as a professor of supply chain management. Williams’ affiliation with the Walton College dates back to 2011, making him a familiar figure within the institution’s corridors.

Driving Growth and Innovation

Under Williams’ interim leadership, the college has witnessed a significant growth of 7.5% in enrolment. Walton College, the largest in the university, reached a student population of 8,852 in the fall term, encompassing both undergraduate and graduate students. Williams’ commitment to fostering student success, research, and innovation has played an instrumental role in this growth.

Looking Ahead

In response to his appointment, Williams expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the trust and endorsement given to him. He is eager to collaborate with faculty, staff, students, and alumni to further amplify the impact of the college. With his proven leadership and dedication, the Sam M. Walton College of Business is poised to scale new heights in the coming years.

Business Education United States
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

