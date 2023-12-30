en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

University Chancellor Fired Over Adult Content Scandal

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:45 am EST
University Chancellor Fired Over Adult Content Scandal

Joe Gow, the long-standing Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, has been unceremoniously dismissed from his position following the discovery of his involvement in adult content production with his spouse, Carmen Wilson. The scandal has rocked the academic community, with the couple’s explicit content posted on adult entertainment platforms such as OnlyFans and Pornhub under the pseudonym ‘Sexy Happy Couple.’

Reputation Takes a Hit

A unanimous decision by the University of Wisconsin (UW) Board led to Gow’s termination, as the board members believed his actions resulted in significant reputational harm to the institution. Both UW President Jay Rothman and UW System Regent President Karen Walsh expressed their shock and displeasure at Gow’s actions, labelling them inconsistent with his role as Chancellor.

Return to Faculty Role

Interestingly, despite his dismissal, Gow maintains his tenure status and will be placed on paid administrative leave during his transition back to a faculty role. However, the university has initiated a review of his tenure status, stirring further controversy. Gow defended his actions by asserting that the videos did not mention the university or his position and no school funds were used in their production.

Concerns Over Due Process

Gow also expressed concerns about the lack of communication prior to the board’s meeting, suggesting a potential violation of due process. This isn’t the first time Gow has faced criticism. In 2018, he invited adult film star Nina Hartley to speak to students, later apologising and reimbursing the school following backlash.

Unusual Side Ventures

Adding to the intrigue, Gow and Wilson have co-authored two books about their experiences in the adult film industry under pseudonyms. They recently launched a YouTube cooking channel featuring adult film stars. Gow had announced his intentions to retire at the end of the 2023-24 academic year and return as a communications professor, plans that now seem mired in uncertainty.

0
Education Society United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2023: A Transformative Year in Tech, AI, and Social Media

By BNN Correspondents

Australia 2024: Navigating a Maze of Challenges

By Geeta Pillai

20,000 Colombian Students 'Literally Deported' Following Argentine Education Policy Shift

By BNN Correspondents

Arson Attack on Girls’ School in Bannu Raises Concerns

By Muhammad Jawad

Sara Duterte Honors Rizal's Legacy, Urges Filipinos to Become Catalyst ...
@Education · 56 mins
Sara Duterte Honors Rizal's Legacy, Urges Filipinos to Become Catalyst ...
heart comment 0
IBPS Clerk Result 2023: Provisional Allotment List Released

By Dil Bar Irshad

IBPS Clerk Result 2023: Provisional Allotment List Released
Interactive Games: A Novel Approach to Enhance Fact-checking Skills

By Bijay Laxmi

Interactive Games: A Novel Approach to Enhance Fact-checking Skills
Rethinking College Affordability: Public vs. Private Institutions

By BNN Correspondents

Rethinking College Affordability: Public vs. Private Institutions
AICTE Warns Against Fake 10-Day MBA Programs in India

By Rafia Tasleem

AICTE Warns Against Fake 10-Day MBA Programs in India
Latest Headlines
World News
Premier League Clubs Brace for Player Absence Amid Afcon, Asian Cup
9 seconds
Premier League Clubs Brace for Player Absence Amid Afcon, Asian Cup
China's Major Military Reshuffling: Nine Officials Dismissed from Parliament
1 min
China's Major Military Reshuffling: Nine Officials Dismissed from Parliament
Maine Blocks Trump from Primary Ballot; California Resists Similar Move
2 mins
Maine Blocks Trump from Primary Ballot; California Resists Similar Move
Trump's Political Future in Limbo: The Role of the 14th Amendment in Determining Eligibility
2 mins
Trump's Political Future in Limbo: The Role of the 14th Amendment in Determining Eligibility
2023: A Year of Geopolitical Challenges and Shifting Power Dynamics
2 mins
2023: A Year of Geopolitical Challenges and Shifting Power Dynamics
Wanindu Hasaranga Appointed Sri Lanka's T20I Captain; Kusal Mendis to Lead ODI Side
3 mins
Wanindu Hasaranga Appointed Sri Lanka's T20I Captain; Kusal Mendis to Lead ODI Side
Telecom Bill 2023: A Balancing Act between Surveillance Powers and Privacy Rights
3 mins
Telecom Bill 2023: A Balancing Act between Surveillance Powers and Privacy Rights
COVID-19 Surge Triggers Epidemiological Alert in Bolivia
4 mins
COVID-19 Surge Triggers Epidemiological Alert in Bolivia
2024 State Supreme Court Elections: High Stakes in the Balance
6 mins
2024 State Supreme Court Elections: High Stakes in the Balance
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
1 hour
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app