University Chancellor Fired Over Adult Content Scandal

Joe Gow, the long-standing Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, has been unceremoniously dismissed from his position following the discovery of his involvement in adult content production with his spouse, Carmen Wilson. The scandal has rocked the academic community, with the couple’s explicit content posted on adult entertainment platforms such as OnlyFans and Pornhub under the pseudonym ‘Sexy Happy Couple.’

Reputation Takes a Hit

A unanimous decision by the University of Wisconsin (UW) Board led to Gow’s termination, as the board members believed his actions resulted in significant reputational harm to the institution. Both UW President Jay Rothman and UW System Regent President Karen Walsh expressed their shock and displeasure at Gow’s actions, labelling them inconsistent with his role as Chancellor.

Return to Faculty Role

Interestingly, despite his dismissal, Gow maintains his tenure status and will be placed on paid administrative leave during his transition back to a faculty role. However, the university has initiated a review of his tenure status, stirring further controversy. Gow defended his actions by asserting that the videos did not mention the university or his position and no school funds were used in their production.

Concerns Over Due Process

Gow also expressed concerns about the lack of communication prior to the board’s meeting, suggesting a potential violation of due process. This isn’t the first time Gow has faced criticism. In 2018, he invited adult film star Nina Hartley to speak to students, later apologising and reimbursing the school following backlash.

Unusual Side Ventures

Adding to the intrigue, Gow and Wilson have co-authored two books about their experiences in the adult film industry under pseudonyms. They recently launched a YouTube cooking channel featuring adult film stars. Gow had announced his intentions to retire at the end of the 2023-24 academic year and return as a communications professor, plans that now seem mired in uncertainty.