Universities Unite to Launch WiSEN: A New Hope for Minority Women in STEM

In a significant stride towards bridging the gender gap in the field of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), Washington State University Tri-Cities (WSU-TC) has allied with Rochester Institute of Technology, Gonzaga University, and the University of Montana to pioneer the Women in STEM Education Network (WiSEN). This collaborative endeavor, bolstered by a grant of approximately $600,000 from the National Science Foundation (NSF), aims to usher in a new era of support for minority women in the STEM realm.

A Unique Co-Mentoring Network

The core strength of WiSEN lies in its unique co-mentoring model, purposefully designed to foster connections and provide a robust platform for mentorship. What sets WiSEN’s mentoring program apart is that it is conceptualized and implemented by women who share the same or similar minoritized backgrounds as the mentees. This key aspect ensures that the mentors can empathize with and address the specific challenges faced by these students.

Project Leadership and Impact

Leading the charge is a diverse team of faculty researchers and mentors, including Jillian Cadwell of WSU Tri-Cities. They underscore the instrumental role of mentoring in retaining women in STEM fields, a domain where they have been historically underrepresented. The initiative is presently in a pilot phase, spanning two years. Following this, the team seeks to secure additional funding to broaden WiSEN’s reach to more universities.

WiSEN: A Ray of Hope for Women in STEM

Each partner institution in this endeavor has eight available slots for women STEM majors. WSU-TC, for instance, already has a waiting list at its Richland campus, indicating the high demand for such initiatives. By providing a platform for mentorship and fostering connections, WiSEN is not just a network – it is a beacon of hope for aspiring women in STEM, encouraging them to dream big and break barriers.