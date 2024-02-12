Universal Pictures Unveils First Look at Live-Action 'Wicked' Trailer

Universal Pictures unveiled the first look at the upcoming trailer for the live-action adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, 'Wicked'. The film stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, promising a mesmerizing journey into the Land of Oz.

Advertisment

A Glimpse into the Magical World

The trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse of the Land of Oz, from the glittering spires of Emerald City to the darker corners inhabited by flying monkeys. Director Jon M. Chu, known for his work on 'Crazy Rich Asians' and 'In the Heights', brings a fresh perspective to this familiar world, infusing it with a sense of wonder and grandeur.

Cynthia Erivo, a Tony, Emmy, and Grammy award-winning actress, embodies the complex character of Elphaba. Her powerful voice and commanding presence promise to deliver a spellbinding performance.

Advertisment

Ariana Grande, a pop sensation with a vocal range that rivals any Broadway diva, takes on the role of Glinda. The trailer hints at the unlikely friendship between these two characters, a relationship that forms the heart of the story.

A Tale Told in Two Parts

Given the epic nature of the source material, Universal Pictures has decided to split the adaptation into two parts. This decision allows the filmmakers to do justice to the rich narrative and complex characters without sacrificing depth or detail.

The first part of 'Wicked' is scheduled for release on November 28, 2024. Fans of the musical are already counting down the days until they can experience this beloved story on the big screen.

The screenplay for 'Wicked' was written by Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz, who also worked on the original Broadway production. Their involvement ensures that the film will remain faithful to the spirit of the stage musical.