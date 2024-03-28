Universal Orlando Unveils How to Train Your Dragon Land in Epic Universe 2025 Debut

Universal Orlando Resort has recently shared a first look at one of the most anticipated additions to its new theme park, Epic Universe, set to open doors in 2025. Dubbed How to Train Your Dragon—Isle of Berk, this land is inspired by the beloved Dreamworks trilogy and promises an immersive experience with family-friendly rides, shows, and Viking-themed dining options.

Thrilling Rides and Interactive Adventures

How to Train Your Dragon—Isle of Berk is poised to captivate guests with three new rides, each offering a unique level of thrill. Hiccup’s Wing Gliders, the most adventurous of the trio, simulates dragon flying with loops and dips at speeds reaching 45 miles per hour. For those looking for a less intense experience, Dragon Racer’s Rally offers customizable ride dynamics, while Fyre Drill combines boat riding with interactive gaming. The land also includes Viking Training Camp, an interactive play area designed to entertain the park’s youngest adventurers.

Live Entertainment and Character Meet-and-Greets

Adding to the land’s allure are live shows and character interactions. The Untrainable Dragon, a live musical show, will bring the movies' favorite characters to life, offering entertainment for all ages. Additionally, meet-and-greet opportunities with Hiccup, Toothless, and other characters will provide memorable moments for fans. These experiences are complemented by an array of dining and shopping venues, ensuring that guests have a variety of options to choose from.

Epic Universe: A Gateway to New Worlds

The Isle of Berk is just one of five lands planned for Epic Universe. Celestial Park, the central hub, will lead visitors to other themed worlds, including The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, and Dark Universe, each offering its own unique attractions and experiences. With over 50 attractions, dining options, and shops, Epic Universe is set to become Universal Orlando Resort’s most ambitious expansion.

As 2025 approaches, anticipation for Epic Universe continues to grow. The unveiling of How to Train Your Dragon—Isle of Berk offers a tantalizing glimpse into the magical experiences that await visitors, promising to bring beloved stories and characters to life in an unprecedented way. With its innovative rides, immersive environments, and rich storytelling, Isle of Berk stands as a testament to Universal Orlando Resort’s commitment to creating unforgettable guest experiences.