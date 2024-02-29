Universal Orlando Trolls Willy Wonka Experience with 'No AI' Jab Amid DreamWorks Land Buzz

Universal Orlando has subtly thrown shade at the troubled Willy Wonka Experience through a witty post on their official Twitter account. Accompanied by a picture of their Chocolate Emporium, the tweet declared 'No AI here,' drawing attention to the controversy surrounding the Willy Wonka event's AI-generated scripts. Unlike the criticized event, Universal's Chocolate Emporium boasts a rich backstory featuring Penelope and her robot companion, Jacques, embarking on a quest for the world's finest chocolates.

From Meme Fiasco to DreamWorks Excitement

The Willy Wonka Experience became an online meme due to attendees' complaints about its AI-scripted dialogues and peculiar character portrayals. In stark contrast, Universal Orlando's Chocolate Emporium is celebrated for its unique lore, setting it apart from its unfortunate counterpart. As Universal Orlando faces no such backlash, it cleverly leverages the situation to highlight its commitment to quality and authenticity in guest experiences.

What's Next for Universal Orlando?

While Universal Orlando may jest at the Willy Wonka debacle, they're serious about their future attractions. According to Entertainment Weekly, Universal is set to open DreamWorks Land in summer 2024. This new addition promises an array of attractions inspired by DreamWorks' most beloved characters, including Shrek's Swamp Meet and the Trolls Trollercoaster. Construction is currently underway, positioning the park for a significant expansion that includes the highly anticipated Epic Universe in 2025.

Implications for Universal's Future

The playful jab at the Willy Wonka Experience underscores Universal Orlando's confidence in its themed attractions and commitment to quality. With DreamWorks Land on the horizon, Universal is poised to enhance its offering, promising guests immersive experiences with their favorite movie characters. This strategic expansion not only diversifies Universal's portfolio but also strengthens its position in the competitive theme park industry, signaling a bright future for the entertainment giant.