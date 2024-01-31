Universal Orlando Resort Rolls Out Special Ticket for Florida and Georgia Residents

In a move that's set to thrill theme park enthusiasts, Universal Orlando Resort has rolled out a special promotional ticket for Florida and Georgia residents. The 2024 2-Park 1-Day Park-to-Park + 2 Days Free PLUS 1-Day Volcano Bay Florida Resident Promo Ticket Dated (FRPTD) offers a unique opportunity to explore Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, and Universal Volcano Bay.

Unlocking Three Days of Adventure

The FRPTD ticket provides three calendar days of admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure, in addition to one calendar day at Universal Volcano Bay. This is a nonrefundable, nontransferable offer, mandating the ticket holder to be the same individual across all days of use. It's a chance to immerse in the magic and excitement of the parks for not just one, but three captivating days.

Blackout Dates and Expiration

However, potential visitors should note that the offer is subject to blackout dates from March 25, 2024, to April 6, 2024. To fully utilize the ticket, the first day of use must be on or before June 23, and all visits must be concluded by June 26, post which the ticket will cease to be valid.

Residency Proof and Restrictions

At the time of purchase, pickup, and redemption, guests must provide proof of residency in Florida or Georgia. The ticket grants standard entry with a biometric scan and is only valid during the parks' regular operating hours. It does not include admission to separately ticketed events, venues at CityWalk, parking, or discounts on food or merchandise. Moreover, certain CityWalk venues enforce an age restriction of 21 years and above. And as is standard, the ticket is subject to additional restrictions and the benefits can change without notice.