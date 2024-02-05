Universal Display Corporation to Unveil Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Universal Display Corporation (UDC), a leading entity in the Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) sector, has declared that it will be releasing its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023 on February 22, 2024, after the market closes. This announcement comes as a key event in the corporate calendar, given UDC's significant role in the OLED industry and its strong portfolio of over 6,000 patents worldwide.

Announcement of Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

UDC, known for its proprietary UniversalPHOLED technology and materials, will be presenting its performance metrics for the final quarter of 2023, as well as the full year. The financial results will provide crucial insights into the company's operations, revenue streams, and overall growth trajectory during this period. As a pioneer in energy-efficient display and lighting technologies, the financial health of UDC often serves as an indicator of the broader trends in the OLED sector.

Conference Call and Live Webcast

In conjunction with the release of its financial results, UDC will be hosting a conference call on the same day. This call, scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, will be accessible to participants both through dial-in and via a live webcast on the company's Investor Relations website. The numbers for toll-free and other access will be provided, ensuring a wide reach for its stakeholders. The call promises to offer an in-depth look at the financial results and may also hint at the strategic direction UDC plans to take in the upcoming year.

UDC: A Leader in OLED Technology

UDC's position as a global leader in OLED technologies is underpinned by its commitment to research, development, and commercialization of high-quality materials for OLED fabrication. The company not only licenses its innovative technologies but also offers customized solutions to its clients through various services. The announcement of the financial results is, therefore, not just a reflection of UDC's performance but a peek into the overall health of the OLED industry, of which UDC is a significant part.