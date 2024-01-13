Universal and Disney Step Up to Address Orlando’s Workforce Housing Shortage

Orlando, Florida, finds itself at the epicenter of a rising industry trend, as corporate giants Universal and Disney step in to alleviate the city’s workforce housing shortage. Central Florida, a region battling some of the most rapid rent hikes in the country during the pandemic, has witnessed its average monthly rents escalate by $600 from early 2020 to early 2023. The Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metropolitan area, in particular, is grappling with one of the most acute affordable housing deficits in the U.S, with a mere 15 units available for every 100 extremely low-income renter households.

Corporate Intervention to Bridge the Housing Gap

Universal Studios is taking proactive strides to address this issue. The company has embarked on the development of a 1,000-unit mixed-use project, named Catchlight Crossings, which is slated to open in 2026. This venture is made possible by Universal’s donation of 20 acres of land adjacent to the Orange County Convention Center.

Disney’s Contribution to Affordable Housing

In a similar vein, Disney has announced its plan to donate 80 acres for a 1,450-unit affordable housing project. This development, located near Flamingo Crossings Village, is also projected to open its doors in 2026.

Addressing Wage Disparities

Both Universal and Disney have previously come under fire for underpaying their staff. Recently, however, they have initiated steps to increase wages. Universal has upped its minimum wage to $17 an hour, while Disney has plans to hike its starting hourly rate to $18 by 2024. Despite these increases, the wages still fall short of the living wage required for an adult without children in Orange County, as calculated by MIT’s Living Wage Calculator at $18.85.

Smaller theme parks are also joining the homebuilding bandwagon. Case in point, Indiana’s Holiday World, which opened a $7 million development for seasonal housing for its employees. These collective efforts by some of the biggest employers in the region are indicative of the growing trend of corporations stepping up to address social issues, in this case, the affordable housing crisis.