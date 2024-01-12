en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Unity Shines at Jacksonville’s Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast and Week of Service

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:04 am EST
Unity Shines at Jacksonville’s Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast and Week of Service

On January 12, 2024, Jacksonville, Florida, catapults into the limelight as it prepares to host the 37th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast. This historic occasion will mark the first unified celebration since 2019, with the city and local organizations such as the NAACP Jacksonville Branch, Jacksonville Urban League, and Jax Chamber, rallying together in harmony.

Love and Light: Strength through Unity

In an era where divisions seem more apparent, this year’s theme, “Love and Light: Strength through Unity“, resonates deeply. It mirrors Dr. King’s timeless wisdom that only light can drive out darkness and only love can drive out hate. The breakfast, scheduled for 7 a.m. on Friday at the Prime Osborn Convention Center, will serve as a beacon of solidarity and unity in the community.

A Grand Celebration and a Week of Service

The event promises a lineup of enriching activities, including presentations by student essay winners and remarks from Mayor Donna Deegan. Moreover, leaders from various organizations will grace the event, fortifying its significance. But the Unity Breakfast is just the beginning. It sets the stage for an inaugural week of service, which underscores the importance of community volunteering.

Community Engagement and Events

The week of service commences with a rally on Saturday at the Ritz Theatre and Museum, followed by a series of events aimed at fostering community engagement. These include food distribution by Feeding Northeast Florida, the MLK Day Grand Parade on Monday, and the MLK Day at the Prime celebration. The grand finale includes workshops, a drumline competition, a book fair, and a kids zone. To bolster the event’s focus on community service, attendees are encouraged to contribute a non-perishable food item.

By fostering unity and collaboration, this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast and Week of Service in Jacksonville rekindles the spirit of Dr. King’s teachings and legacy. It serves as a reminder of the power of unity and the strength of a community that cares and serves together.

0
Society United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
10 mins ago
Ashabi Simple Praises Husband Portable in Touching Birthday Tribute
In a touching tribute on her birthday, Ashabi Simple, the fourth wife of acclaimed Nigerian singer Portable, poured out her heart in appreciation for her husband. Despite not being his favorite wife, she was pleasantly surprised when Portable presented her with unexpected gifts. This expression of love comes as a surprise to many, given the
Ashabi Simple Praises Husband Portable in Touching Birthday Tribute
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
42 mins ago
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
Delhi Government Declares 'Dry Days' in Honor of Cultural and Religious Events
43 mins ago
Delhi Government Declares 'Dry Days' in Honor of Cultural and Religious Events
Global Black Impact Summit 2024: Honoring Black Excellence and Potential
26 mins ago
Global Black Impact Summit 2024: Honoring Black Excellence and Potential
The Deepening Divide: Urban vs Rural America in the Face of Right-Wing Populism
29 mins ago
The Deepening Divide: Urban vs Rural America in the Face of Right-Wing Populism
Martin Luther King Jr. Week of Service: A Legacy of Unity and Community Improvement
29 mins ago
Martin Luther King Jr. Week of Service: A Legacy of Unity and Community Improvement
Latest Headlines
World News
NFL's Brian Rolapp Eyed for Top Spot in Potential PGA Tour Enterprises
17 seconds
NFL's Brian Rolapp Eyed for Top Spot in Potential PGA Tour Enterprises
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws from NA-242 Election in Karachi Amidst Seat Adjustment Dispute
59 seconds
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws from NA-242 Election in Karachi Amidst Seat Adjustment Dispute
PtR Staff Analyzes San Antonio Spurs: Trade Scenarios and Performance Reviews
2 mins
PtR Staff Analyzes San Antonio Spurs: Trade Scenarios and Performance Reviews
Indian Supreme Court Dismisses 'Staged' Case Against SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
2 mins
Indian Supreme Court Dismisses 'Staged' Case Against SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
Coco Gauff: From US Open Triumph to Aiming for Tennis Dominance
2 mins
Coco Gauff: From US Open Triumph to Aiming for Tennis Dominance
Kentucky Records First Child Deaths from Respiratory Illnesses This Winter
2 mins
Kentucky Records First Child Deaths from Respiratory Illnesses This Winter
Cold Water Swimming and Cinnamon: A Potential Game-Changer for Diabetes Management
2 mins
Cold Water Swimming and Cinnamon: A Potential Game-Changer for Diabetes Management
Mark Butcher Expresses Concern Over England's Preparation for India Tour
3 mins
Mark Butcher Expresses Concern Over England's Preparation for India Tour
ECP Grants Extension for Withdrawal of Election Nominations as Feb. 8 Deadline Approaches
4 mins
ECP Grants Extension for Withdrawal of Election Nominations as Feb. 8 Deadline Approaches
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
9 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
50 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
56 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
1 hour
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
19 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app