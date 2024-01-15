Unity Gardens Invites Proposals for Conservation Landscaping Projects

Unity Gardens, an Anne Arundel County-based nonprofit, is currently inviting proposals for conservation landscaping initiatives focused on native gardening. The intent is to support projects in the expansive Chesapeake Bay watershed, which include rain gardens, erosion control, and pollinator gardens cultivated with Maryland's native trees, shrubs, perennials, and grasses.

Advertisment

Grant Opportunities and Eligibility

Unity Gardens is offering grants of up to $3000 for the installation of native trees and shrubs, and $1000 for the introduction of native perennials. Eligibility for these grants necessitates planning a project with a defined budget and submitting an application online via the organization's website. The website also offers resources for effective planning and sourcing of native plants. Additionally, Unity Gardens volunteers stand ready to offer guidance to potential grantees on their proposals. The deadline for the spring grant cycle is set for March 1, 2023.

Supporting the Maryland Pollinator Pathway Initiative

Advertisment

Beyond individual projects, Unity Gardens also encourages participation in the Maryland Pollinator Pathway initiative. The initiative, which commenced in Connecticut in 2017, seeks to establish robust habitats for pollinators along the Eastern Seaboard. Since its inception in 2003, Unity Gardens has awarded over $500,000 in grants to more than 500 organizations.

Annual Speaker Event and Fundraiser

In addition to grant opportunities, Unity Gardens hosts an annual speaker event and fundraiser. This year, landscape consultant Ginger Woolridge is the featured guest, and she will articulate the value of native plants to the ecosystem. Titled 'NativeTrees&Shrubs-WORKHORSES for our Ecosystem,' the event will occur on March 16 at Historic London Town and Gardens.

In the city of Longmont, a similar initiative named 'Growing Water Smart' has transformed a turf area into a water-wise garden at the junction of East Longs Peak Avenue and Kensington Street. The endeavor, a collaboration with Art in Public Places, aims to integrate water and land use planning to bolster sustainability and resilience. The public art sculpture, 'The Unity Project,' was preserved, and the previously unused turf was transformed into a natural environment adorned with native and low-water-use plants.