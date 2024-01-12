Unity Against the Storm: Safeguarding the U.S. Brig Niagara

On a frigid Tuesday, the U.S. Brig Niagara, an emblem of American maritime history, endured significant damage to its cover due to extreme winds. Nevertheless, the spirit of collective action remained unscathed. In the face of an impending storm, staff and volunteers from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) rallied together on Friday to safeguard the historical vessel from further harm.

Unity in the Face of Adversity

Displaying a robust spirit of cooperation and determination, approximately a dozen individuals participated in an exhaustive effort to secure the ship. Their mission, though simple in its description, was monumental in its importance: to keep the deck dry. The team swiftly covered the deck with plastic tarps, securely tying them down, and strategically placing sandbags to prevent the insidious encroachment of water damage.

A Former Crew Member Joins the Effort

Wyatt Daniels, a volunteer who once served as a crew member on the historic ship, was among the diligent workers striving to protect the vessel. His intimate familiarity with the ship and experience lent invaluable aid to the team’s efforts, reinforcing the importance of shared history in the face of shared adversity.

Temporary Measures, Permanent Solutions

Speaking about the incident, PHMC’s Director of External Affairs, Howard Pollman, acknowledged that the measures were merely provisional. The focus was to withstand the imminent storm. However, he emphasized that a more permanent solution for protecting the historical ship would be sought following the weekend’s storm. This incident underscores the ongoing efforts to preserve our shared maritime heritage, a testament to the unyielding strength of unity in the face of adversity.