en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

UnitedHealth Group Reports Strong 2023 Performance Amidst Market Pressures

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:55 am EST
UnitedHealth Group Reports Strong 2023 Performance Amidst Market Pressures

In a time of uncertainty and change, one company stands out with its robust performance and commitment to providing quality healthcare. UnitedHealth Group, a diversified healthcare company, recently held its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call and highlighted its strong financial performance despite market pressures.

Exemplary Financial Performance

UnitedHealth Group reported a revenue growth of over $47 billion and adjusted earnings per share growth of over 13% in 2023. The company’s full-year revenues reached $371.6 billion, a 15% year-over-year growth. The earnings from operations grew by 14%, with cash flows from operations standing at $29.1 billion. The full-year and fourth-quarter net earnings were $23.86 and $5.83 per share, while the adjusted net earnings were $25.12 and $6.16 per share, respectively.

Significant Growth in Value-Based Care

Andrew Philip Witty, the CEO of UnitedHealth Group, singled out Optum Health’s growth in value-based care. The segment serviced 900,000 additional patients, totaling 4.1 million in 2023. Optum Rx, the company’s pharmacy benefit manager, managed 100 million more prescriptions, while its financial arm, Optum Financial, handled over $500 billion in payments. OptumInsight, the company’s health information technology and services firm, facilitated over 23 billion transactions. This growth in value-based care, Witty noted, is a direct result of the company’s continuous drive towards innovation and digital engagement.

Expanding Customer Reach

UnitedHealthcare, the company’s insurance arm, added 1.7 million consumers in Medicare and commercial offerings. In Medicare Advantage, they reported adding about 100,000 consumers and aim to add between 450,000 and 550,000 by year-end. These figures reflect the company’s commitment to simplify healthcare experiences and improve outcomes, aligning with customer values.

The company’s strategic sale of its Brazil operations signifies its intent to focus on core markets. While they anticipate reduced Medicare Advantage funding, UnitedHealth Group expects to sustain its momentum into 2024-26 by leveraging innovation, AI, and customer service.

The company’s strong 2023 performance, bolstered by its diversified portfolio of health insurance products and provider services, sets a positive tone for the year ahead. It stands as a testament to their commitment to navigate the complex healthcare landscape effectively and continue delivering strong and balanced growth.

0
Business United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
4 mins ago
Hyperpersonalization in Hospitality: The Infinite Hotel Sets a New Standard
The heart of a bustling city pulses with the rhythm of The Infinite Hotel, a beacon of exceptional hospitality adapting and evolving to meet the transformative demands of the hotel industry. A post-2020 landscape, marked by the decline in business travel and an increasingly competitive leisure travel segment, has presented new challenges and opportunities, compelling
Hyperpersonalization in Hospitality: The Infinite Hotel Sets a New Standard
Hyder Faraz Hyderi: A Witness to UAE's Transformation
17 mins ago
Hyder Faraz Hyderi: A Witness to UAE's Transformation
Global Developments Headline WSJ Weekend: Elections, Strikes, and Economic Insights
19 mins ago
Global Developments Headline WSJ Weekend: Elections, Strikes, and Economic Insights
Profiles of the West Midlands' Wealthiest Individuals
5 mins ago
Profiles of the West Midlands' Wealthiest Individuals
Onbe and TimeForge Partnership Set to Modernize Restaurant Tip Payouts
12 mins ago
Onbe and TimeForge Partnership Set to Modernize Restaurant Tip Payouts
Montreal's Village Neighborhood Faces Business Exodus Amid Rising Crime Rates
12 mins ago
Montreal's Village Neighborhood Faces Business Exodus Amid Rising Crime Rates
Latest Headlines
World News
Republicans Challenge Biden's Spending Rule on Crisis Pregnancy Centers
7 seconds
Republicans Challenge Biden's Spending Rule on Crisis Pregnancy Centers
West Indies Set to Unveil Debutants in Test Against Australia
11 seconds
West Indies Set to Unveil Debutants in Test Against Australia
Crucial Weekend in Women's FA Cup: Aston Villa Bolstered by Noelle Maritz's Signing
26 seconds
Crucial Weekend in Women's FA Cup: Aston Villa Bolstered by Noelle Maritz's Signing
Inquest Sheds Light on Cocaine-Linked Death of Kendal Man Following Fatal Fall
54 seconds
Inquest Sheds Light on Cocaine-Linked Death of Kendal Man Following Fatal Fall
Utah Jazz Outscores Toronto Raptors 145-113: Embodying Teamwork and Precision
1 min
Utah Jazz Outscores Toronto Raptors 145-113: Embodying Teamwork and Precision
Cameron Norrie Raises Wrist Injury Concerns Ahead of Australian Open
1 min
Cameron Norrie Raises Wrist Injury Concerns Ahead of Australian Open
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig Triumphs in Women's Tour Down Under Stage Two
2 mins
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig Triumphs in Women's Tour Down Under Stage Two
St Pauls Versus Dublin Lions: A High-Stakes National League Showdown
2 mins
St Pauls Versus Dublin Lions: A High-Stakes National League Showdown
Thrills, Spills, and Unexpected Turns in Recent Girls' Prep Basketball Games
2 mins
Thrills, Spills, and Unexpected Turns in Recent Girls' Prep Basketball Games
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 hour
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
18 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app