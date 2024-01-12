en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

UnitedHealth Group Outperforms Market Predictions with Strong Q4 Results

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:37 am EST
UnitedHealth Group Outperforms Market Predictions with Strong Q4 Results

UnitedHealth Group Inc., the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based healthcare giant, has reported its fourth-quarter financial results, revealing a robust performance that exceeded market expectations. The company announced earnings of $5.46 billion with net income per share landing at $5.83. After accounting for amortization costs, the adjusted earnings per share reached $6.16.

Outperforming Wall Street Predictions

The reported figures surpass the predictions of Wall Street analysts. A consensus derived from a survey of 11 analysts by Zacks Investment Research had anticipated earnings of $5.98 per share. This performance demonstrates not only a successful quarter for UnitedHealth but also its ability to consistently outperform market predictions.

Revenue Growth Amid Rising Costs

The company’s revenue for the quarter also outstripped analyst forecasts, registering at $94.43 billion compared to the predicted $92.06 billion. This revenue growth of 14.1% from $82.79 billion in the same period last year comes despite an increase in non-urgent medical procedure costs, indicating UnitedHealth’s resilience and financial health.

Looking Forward: 2024 Medical Loss Ratio

UnitedHealth also reported a medical loss ratio – the percentage of premiums spent on claims and healthcare quality improvement – of 85%, an increase from last year’s 82.8%. For 2024, the company expects this ratio to range between 83.5% and 84.5%, suggesting a high cost expectation for the coming year.

In conclusion, UnitedHealth Group has presented a strong financial performance for its fourth quarter, surpassing Wall Street expectations and demonstrating its sturdy position within the healthcare insurance sector. The company’s outlook for 2024, despite expected high costs, indicates a continued commitment to growth and shareholder returns.

0
Business United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
7 seconds ago
Berenberg Holds Optimistic Stance on Synthomer Despite Challenges
In an era marked by economic turbulence, the financial health of companies has become the focal point of market analyses. A case in point is Synthomer, a London Stock Exchange-listed entity (LON:SYNTS), which recently drew attention due to an over 80% decline in its shares over the past year. Berenberg, a German bank, has offered
Berenberg Holds Optimistic Stance on Synthomer Despite Challenges
FendX Technologies to Participate in AlphaNorth Capital Event, Building on 2023 Achievements
2 mins ago
FendX Technologies to Participate in AlphaNorth Capital Event, Building on 2023 Achievements
Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Faces Financial Hurdles as Costs Soar
2 mins ago
Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Faces Financial Hurdles as Costs Soar
Raymond James' Report: 2023 Trends in Government Contracting and Defense Sector M&A
47 seconds ago
Raymond James' Report: 2023 Trends in Government Contracting and Defense Sector M&A
Moolec Science SA Experiences Significant Stock Price Surge
2 mins ago
Moolec Science SA Experiences Significant Stock Price Surge
Tata Motors Rolls Out First Car from Newly Acquired Sanand Plant
2 mins ago
Tata Motors Rolls Out First Car from Newly Acquired Sanand Plant
Latest Headlines
World News
NHS Confederation CEO Supports Labour's Child Health Action Plan
16 seconds
NHS Confederation CEO Supports Labour's Child Health Action Plan
Embassies Launch 'Diplomat for a Day' to Empower Young Women
20 seconds
Embassies Launch 'Diplomat for a Day' to Empower Young Women
Linebacker Recruit Josiah Kia Eyes Notre Dame Commitment: A Recruitment Journey
1 min
Linebacker Recruit Josiah Kia Eyes Notre Dame Commitment: A Recruitment Journey
Heat, Death, and the Human Cost: Texas' Record Heat-Related Fatalities Amid Climate Crisis
1 min
Heat, Death, and the Human Cost: Texas' Record Heat-Related Fatalities Amid Climate Crisis
The Deepening Divide: Urban vs Rural America in the Face of Right-Wing Populism
1 min
The Deepening Divide: Urban vs Rural America in the Face of Right-Wing Populism
Antlara Dental Clinic: Redefining Care Standards in Dentistry Across Europe
2 mins
Antlara Dental Clinic: Redefining Care Standards in Dentistry Across Europe
Filming of TV Series 'Maharani' in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sparks Controversy
2 mins
Filming of TV Series 'Maharani' in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sparks Controversy
Top High School Basketball Players to Headline Exciting Weekend Matchups
2 mins
Top High School Basketball Players to Headline Exciting Weekend Matchups
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks Significant Right-leaning Shift
14 mins
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks Significant Right-leaning Shift
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
22 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
29 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app