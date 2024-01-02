United Way of Natrona County Invites Grant Applications from Local Non-profits

Following a successful 2023 United Way Workplace Campaign, the United Way of Natrona County has announced the availability of grants for local non-profit organizations. The grant application process, open until January 31st, 2024, is a testament to the community’s rallying support for the campaign, which has so far enabled the United Way to fund 34 non-profits within Natrona County.

United Way’s Impact on Natrona County

The United Way’s influence extends far beyond financial contributions. As emphasized by CEO Nikki Hawley, the organization’s work significantly impacts community solidarity and volunteerism. The United Way’s efforts have fostered an environment of engagement and cooperation, vital to the success of the non-profits supported by the campaign.

Community Contribution is Key

One of the cornerstones of the United Way’s success is the robust support it receives from the community. It is this collective engagement and contribution that drives the success of the non-profits, enabling them to make a significant impact on Natrona County and its residents.

Grant Application and Allocation

The grant application process is conducted online, ensuring a streamlined and accessible process for all non-profits. Applications can be submitted via the United Way’s website until the end of January. The allocation of funds, a collaborative effort involving the Natrona County board, staff, and local community members, will be overseen by these stakeholders to ensure the most effective use of the resources available.