en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

United Way of Natrona County Invites Grant Applications from Local Non-profits

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:37 pm EST
United Way of Natrona County Invites Grant Applications from Local Non-profits

Following a successful 2023 United Way Workplace Campaign, the United Way of Natrona County has announced the availability of grants for local non-profit organizations. The grant application process, open until January 31st, 2024, is a testament to the community’s rallying support for the campaign, which has so far enabled the United Way to fund 34 non-profits within Natrona County.

United Way’s Impact on Natrona County

The United Way’s influence extends far beyond financial contributions. As emphasized by CEO Nikki Hawley, the organization’s work significantly impacts community solidarity and volunteerism. The United Way’s efforts have fostered an environment of engagement and cooperation, vital to the success of the non-profits supported by the campaign.

Community Contribution is Key

One of the cornerstones of the United Way’s success is the robust support it receives from the community. It is this collective engagement and contribution that drives the success of the non-profits, enabling them to make a significant impact on Natrona County and its residents.

Grant Application and Allocation

The grant application process is conducted online, ensuring a streamlined and accessible process for all non-profits. Applications can be submitted via the United Way’s website until the end of January. The allocation of funds, a collaborative effort involving the Natrona County board, staff, and local community members, will be overseen by these stakeholders to ensure the most effective use of the resources available.

0
United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Santa Barbara Museum Celebrates 100 Years of Old Spanish Days with 'Project Fiesta'

By BNN Correspondents

Suffolk County Legislature Prioritizes Wastewater Treatment Expansion

By Bijay Laxmi

Tragic Collision Claims Life of a 3-Year-Old in Milwaukee

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Signature-Matching Software: A Controversial New Turn in North Carolina's 2024 Elections

By Rizwan Shah

Deadly Fire in Cambridge Apartment: One Dead, Fifteen Displaced ...
@Accidents · 2 mins
Deadly Fire in Cambridge Apartment: One Dead, Fifteen Displaced ...
heart comment 0
Fresno Overhauls Solid Waste Recycling Guidelines in Line with California’s Climate Targets

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Fresno Overhauls Solid Waste Recycling Guidelines in Line with California's Climate Targets
Confrontational Encounter in Thomasville Leads to Arrest of Defiant Suspect

By Nitish Verma

Confrontational Encounter in Thomasville Leads to Arrest of Defiant Suspect
Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s Record-Breaking Contract with Dodgers Features Unique Health-Based Opt-Out Clauses

By Salman Khan

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Record-Breaking Contract with Dodgers Features Unique Health-Based Opt-Out Clauses
Denver Broncos’ Jonathon Cooper Shows Promising Growth in NFL Career

By Salman Khan

Denver Broncos' Jonathon Cooper Shows Promising Growth in NFL Career
Latest Headlines
World News
Europe Wastes Billions on Unused Antiviral Drugs Amid Restrictive Prescription Rules
1 min
Europe Wastes Billions on Unused Antiviral Drugs Amid Restrictive Prescription Rules
Suffolk County Legislature Prioritizes Wastewater Treatment Expansion
1 min
Suffolk County Legislature Prioritizes Wastewater Treatment Expansion
Amirbek Juraboev Leaves Kedah, Sets Focus on Asian Cup
2 mins
Amirbek Juraboev Leaves Kedah, Sets Focus on Asian Cup
Signature-Matching Software: A Controversial New Turn in North Carolina's 2024 Elections
2 mins
Signature-Matching Software: A Controversial New Turn in North Carolina's 2024 Elections
CTE Diagnosis in MMA Fighter: A Wake-Up Call for Combat Sports
3 mins
CTE Diagnosis in MMA Fighter: A Wake-Up Call for Combat Sports
Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Record-Breaking Contract with Dodgers Features Unique Health-Based Opt-Out Clauses
3 mins
Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Record-Breaking Contract with Dodgers Features Unique Health-Based Opt-Out Clauses
Denver Broncos' Jonathon Cooper Shows Promising Growth in NFL Career
3 mins
Denver Broncos' Jonathon Cooper Shows Promising Growth in NFL Career
Acupuncture and Anxiety: A Holistic Approach to Mental Health
3 mins
Acupuncture and Anxiety: A Holistic Approach to Mental Health
PTPA Proposes Solution to Tennis Ball Discrepancy Issue, Criticizes WTA
3 mins
PTPA Proposes Solution to Tennis Ball Discrepancy Issue, Criticizes WTA
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
53 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app