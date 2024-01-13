en English
Social Issues

United Way of Licking County Champions Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:58 am EST
United Way of Licking County Champions Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

The United Way of Licking County recently held a compelling panel discussion, shedding light on the pivotal role of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in society. Hosted at the Licking County Aging Partners center, the event brought together experts who delved into the barriers that hamper the realization of these fundamental values. The conversation underscored the notion that no individual should be excluded due to their race, gender, or cultural background, as such exclusionary practices seed negative outcomes for both person and society.

Voices of Advocacy and Insight

Prominent among the speakers was Maurice “Rese” Jhordan, a middle school teacher, real estate agent, and musician from the local community. Jhordan stressed the dire need for empathy and connection, elements often overlooked in our fast-paced world. Another expert, Averi Frost, who serves as the executive director of the Central Ohio African American Chamber of Commerce, underlined the economic benefits ushered in by equity and inclusion, particularly in light of the development surge in Licking County.

Navigating an Increasingly Diverse Landscape

Richard Brown, the associate dean of students at Denison University, highlighted the escalating diversity within Licking County. He emphasized the advantages of learning to navigate this diversification, fostering a community that thrives on its multi-cultural tapestry rather than being hindered by it. Speaking in the same vein, Brianna Davis Johnson, the chief diversity officer at Ohio State University at Newark and Central Ohio Technical College, tackled the fears that erect barriers to understanding DEI. These include the fear of power and resource loss and the importance of overcoming them.

Breaking Down Stereotypes and Misinformation

The panelists concurred that dismantling stereotypes and misinformation is essential to nurturing a more inclusive society. They also recognized the historical reasons underpinning the necessity for DEI and the importance of individual responsibility in championing these values. The discussion, covered by TheReportingProject.org, a nonprofit news organization of Denison University’s Journalism program, served as a beacon of awareness and advocacy for DEI.

Social Issues United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

