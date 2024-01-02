United Way of Lake County to Celebrate Achievements of Young Professionals with ‘4 Under 40’ Awards

The United Way of Lake County (UWLC) is set to honor four remarkable young professionals with its ‘4 Under 40’ awards, underlining the achievements of Lake County’s budding professionals in community involvement, entrepreneurship, and career accomplishment. The awards event is scheduled to take place on January 18 at The Everly in Mentor.

Spotlighting Local Talent

Among the honorees is Andie Musial, a biology professor at Lakeland Community College, who also serves as an advisor for Phi Theta Kappa and Alpha Psi Rho. The other winners for 2023 include Sarah Bals, Lindsay Defeo, and Anna Dey. The recognition of these individuals is an embodiment of the impact young professionals can have on their communities and professions.

Event Details and Selection Process

The event, which will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., necessitates advance registration, with ticket prices varying according to age and membership status. The selection of winners was a challenging task due to the substantial number of nominations. The evaluation was based on a rubric scoring process that scrutinized leadership, community involvement, entrepreneurship, and professional accomplishment.

Behind the Awards: The Emerging Leaders

The Emerging Leaders group of UWLC, who are the architects of the awards, encourages new members to join and contribute to the community. The group is open to those interested in volunteering their time and talent to make a significant impact on the lives in their community. The ‘4 Under 40’ awards establish a precedent for young professionals in Lake County, inspiring them to strive for excellence while actively contributing to their communities.