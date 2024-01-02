en English
United Way Kicks Off Fundraising with Inaugural Wiffle Palooza Tournament

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:57 am EST
United Way Kicks Off Fundraising with Inaugural Wiffle Palooza Tournament

In a spirited drive to boost community welfare, the United Way of Indian River County, based in Vero Beach, Florida, is setting the stage for an innovative fundraising event, the inaugural Wiffle Palooza tournament. The organization has its sights set on a significant $2.7 million annual budget for 2024, and this tournament is a key component of their fundraising strategy.

Wiffle Palooza: A Unique Initiative

The Wiffle Palooza tournament is more than just a game; it’s a beacon of community participation for a noble cause. Scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 13, at Thompson Rotary Field, the event invites teams of four to five individuals. The registration fee is pegged at $200, ensuring a fair play for a greater good.

Supporting Local Programs

But where does all this money go? The answer lies in the heart of the community. The United Way is responsible for supporting 45 programs across 34 local agencies. These programs, in essence, focus on enhancing education, health, and financial stability within the community. The funds raised through the Wiffle Palooza tournament will directly contribute to these causes, ensuring a brighter, healthier, and more stable future for the residents of Indian River County.

More Than One Way to Give

The Wiffle Palooza tournament is just the beginning. The United Way has a comprehensive plan for additional fundraising activities throughout the year, such as a pickleball tournament and tricycle wars. This lineup of events symbolizes the organization’s commitment to continuous support for its community programs. Each event, each game, every dollar raised, is a step towards a stronger community and a testament to the power of collective effort.

United States
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

