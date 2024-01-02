United Way Kicks Off Fundraising with Inaugural Wiffle Palooza Tournament

In a spirited drive to boost community welfare, the United Way of Indian River County, based in Vero Beach, Florida, is setting the stage for an innovative fundraising event, the inaugural Wiffle Palooza tournament. The organization has its sights set on a significant $2.7 million annual budget for 2024, and this tournament is a key component of their fundraising strategy.

Wiffle Palooza: A Unique Initiative

The Wiffle Palooza tournament is more than just a game; it’s a beacon of community participation for a noble cause. Scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 13, at Thompson Rotary Field, the event invites teams of four to five individuals. The registration fee is pegged at $200, ensuring a fair play for a greater good.

Supporting Local Programs

But where does all this money go? The answer lies in the heart of the community. The United Way is responsible for supporting 45 programs across 34 local agencies. These programs, in essence, focus on enhancing education, health, and financial stability within the community. The funds raised through the Wiffle Palooza tournament will directly contribute to these causes, ensuring a brighter, healthier, and more stable future for the residents of Indian River County.

More Than One Way to Give

The Wiffle Palooza tournament is just the beginning. The United Way has a comprehensive plan for additional fundraising activities throughout the year, such as a pickleball tournament and tricycle wars. This lineup of events symbolizes the organization’s commitment to continuous support for its community programs. Each event, each game, every dollar raised, is a step towards a stronger community and a testament to the power of collective effort.