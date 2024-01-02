United States Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Replenish with 3 Million Barrels of Oil

The United States Department of Energy has secured contracts to purchase 3 million barrels of oil, a strategic move set to replenish the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). This decision follows the unprecedented sale of 180 million barrels of oil from the SPR in the preceding year, marking the largest sale in the reserve’s history.

Contracts with Sunoco, Macquarie, and Phillips 66

The contracts, inked with oil giants Sunoco, Macquarie, and Phillips 66, form part of a calculated effort to refill the SPR. The replenishment not only serves to restore the nation’s oil reserves but also to take advantage of the current oil market dynamics. The average purchase price for the new contracts stands at $77.31 per barrel, a strategic acquisition that comes at a lower cost than the average sale price of $95 per barrel in 2022.

14 million barrels secured, 4 million more expected

To date, the U.S. has successfully secured approximately 14 million barrels for the SPR replenishment. Adding to this, an additional 4 million barrels are expected to return to the reserve by February. These are the barrels that had been loaned to oil companies through a swap arrangement, a form of transaction where oil is temporarily exchanged for a promise of return at a later date.

Global Response to Oil Prices

Meanwhile, in the global arena, other countries are also reacting to the oil market’s ebb and flow. India, for instance, is planning to leverage the low oil prices to top up its SPR. In contrast, Bangladesh faces constraints due to its limited oil storage capacity and lack of flexibility to purchase oil instantly, preventing it from capitalizing on the current market conditions.