en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

United States Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Replenish with 3 Million Barrels of Oil

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:33 pm EST
United States Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Replenish with 3 Million Barrels of Oil

The United States Department of Energy has secured contracts to purchase 3 million barrels of oil, a strategic move set to replenish the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). This decision follows the unprecedented sale of 180 million barrels of oil from the SPR in the preceding year, marking the largest sale in the reserve’s history.

Contracts with Sunoco, Macquarie, and Phillips 66

The contracts, inked with oil giants Sunoco, Macquarie, and Phillips 66, form part of a calculated effort to refill the SPR. The replenishment not only serves to restore the nation’s oil reserves but also to take advantage of the current oil market dynamics. The average purchase price for the new contracts stands at $77.31 per barrel, a strategic acquisition that comes at a lower cost than the average sale price of $95 per barrel in 2022.

14 million barrels secured, 4 million more expected

To date, the U.S. has successfully secured approximately 14 million barrels for the SPR replenishment. Adding to this, an additional 4 million barrels are expected to return to the reserve by February. These are the barrels that had been loaned to oil companies through a swap arrangement, a form of transaction where oil is temporarily exchanged for a promise of return at a later date.

Global Response to Oil Prices

Meanwhile, in the global arena, other countries are also reacting to the oil market’s ebb and flow. India, for instance, is planning to leverage the low oil prices to top up its SPR. In contrast, Bangladesh faces constraints due to its limited oil storage capacity and lack of flexibility to purchase oil instantly, preventing it from capitalizing on the current market conditions.

0
Business Energy United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Israel's Central Bank Implements First Rate Cut Since COVID-19 Onset

By Ebenezer Mensah

Economic Climate Influences Canadians' New Year's Resolutions in 2024

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Italian Market Embraces Digital Age: A Tale of Tradition and Innovation

By Quadri Adejumo

Tulsa Tourism: A Record-Breaking Year with More to Come

By BNN Correspondents

RealFi's Unraveling: Job Cuts, Unpaid Salaries, and Legal Troubles ...
@Business · 2 mins
RealFi's Unraveling: Job Cuts, Unpaid Salaries, and Legal Troubles ...
heart comment 0
Retiree’s Investment Struggle with NS&I Resolved After Journalist Intervention

By Safak Costu

Retiree's Investment Struggle with NS&I Resolved After Journalist Intervention
Cryptocurrency Market Witnesses Exciting Start to 2024 Amid Short Squeeze Speculations

By BNN Correspondents

Cryptocurrency Market Witnesses Exciting Start to 2024 Amid Short Squeeze Speculations
Good Spirits Hospitality Defaults on $19.25M Loan, Faces Trading Halt

By Mazhar Abbas

Good Spirits Hospitality Defaults on $19.25M Loan, Faces Trading Halt
Florida’s Disney Governance Overhaul: Restructured Board Holds First Meeting

By Salman Akhtar

Florida's Disney Governance Overhaul: Restructured Board Holds First Meeting
Latest Headlines
World News
Chic-Fil-A Rebel Roundball Classic: A Showcase of High School Basketball Prowess
2 mins
Chic-Fil-A Rebel Roundball Classic: A Showcase of High School Basketball Prowess
Cleveland Browns Announce Roster Moves Amid Successful Season
2 mins
Cleveland Browns Announce Roster Moves Amid Successful Season
Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with 'Booty Boost' Program
2 mins
Rachael Attard Shakes Up Fitness Norms with 'Booty Boost' Program
Zimbabwe's Year of Turmoil: A Recap of 2023
2 mins
Zimbabwe's Year of Turmoil: A Recap of 2023
Teaneck High School Triumphs Over Demarest in Big North National Division Basketball Game
2 mins
Teaneck High School Triumphs Over Demarest in Big North National Division Basketball Game
Ashleigh Barty's Brisbane Visit: A Nostalgic Journey and a Flicker of Hope
2 mins
Ashleigh Barty's Brisbane Visit: A Nostalgic Journey and a Flicker of Hope
MacIntyre Park's AJ Cherry Shines in Middle School Georgia Elite Classic
2 mins
MacIntyre Park's AJ Cherry Shines in Middle School Georgia Elite Classic
Denver Reopens Rental Assistance Program Amid Rising Evictions
3 mins
Denver Reopens Rental Assistance Program Amid Rising Evictions
Jaren Mangham Returns to Michigan State Football for 2024 Season
3 mins
Jaren Mangham Returns to Michigan State Football for 2024 Season
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
48 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app