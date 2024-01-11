United Rentals to Hold Earnings Conference Call on January 25, 2024

United Rentals, Inc. (URI), the world’s largest equipment rental company, has announced that it will conduct its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings conference call on January 25, 2024. The call will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, with CEO Matt Flannery and CFO Ted Grace leading the conversation.

A Commitment to Transparency and Engagement

The company is providing various avenues for shareholders and interested parties to access the earnings information, a reflection of their commitment to corporate transparency and shareholder engagement. This includes a live audio webcast available via the company’s website, unitedrentals.com, where it will also be archived for future reference.

Alternative Access Points

For those unable to access the webcast, alternatives have also been provided. Participants can join the call by dialing 800-420-1271, or for international callers, the number is 785-424-1222. A replay of the conference call will be available, which can be accessed by dialing 402-220-2689 with the passcode 80065.

United Rentals: A Global Reach

United Rentals, Inc. is renowned for its vast reach. It is the largest equipment rental company in the world, boasting an integrated network of rental locations across North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. With approximately 25,900 employees, United Rentals serves various sectors, further underscoring its extensive influence in the industry.