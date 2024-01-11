en English
Business

United Rentals to Hold Earnings Conference Call on January 25, 2024

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:25 pm EST
United Rentals to Hold Earnings Conference Call on January 25, 2024

United Rentals, Inc. (URI), the world’s largest equipment rental company, has announced that it will conduct its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings conference call on January 25, 2024. The call will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, with CEO Matt Flannery and CFO Ted Grace leading the conversation.

A Commitment to Transparency and Engagement

The company is providing various avenues for shareholders and interested parties to access the earnings information, a reflection of their commitment to corporate transparency and shareholder engagement. This includes a live audio webcast available via the company’s website, unitedrentals.com, where it will also be archived for future reference.

Alternative Access Points

For those unable to access the webcast, alternatives have also been provided. Participants can join the call by dialing 800-420-1271, or for international callers, the number is 785-424-1222. A replay of the conference call will be available, which can be accessed by dialing 402-220-2689 with the passcode 80065.

United Rentals: A Global Reach

United Rentals, Inc. is renowned for its vast reach. It is the largest equipment rental company in the world, boasting an integrated network of rental locations across North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. With approximately 25,900 employees, United Rentals serves various sectors, further underscoring its extensive influence in the industry.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

