en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur Rocket Gears Up for Inaugural Launch

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:04 pm EST
United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur Rocket Gears Up for Inaugural Launch

On the brink of making space history, the United Launch Alliance (ULA) is primed to launch its Vulcan Centaur rocket for the first time on January 8, 2024. The inaugural flight will emanate from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, propelling the Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative under the Artemis program.

A New Era of Space Exploration

The Vulcan Centaur, standing tall at 61.6 meters with a diameter of 5.4 meters, is set to replace the Delta IV and Atlas V rockets, closing one chapter in space exploration and opening another. This state-of-the-art rocket boasts two payload fairing lengths, with the shorter one being utilized for the maiden flight. The first stage booster is powered by two BE-4 engines, developed by Blue Origin, while the rocket can be kitted with up to six GEM 63XL solid rocket boosters (SRBs) by Northrop Grumman Space Systems.

Overcoming Obstacles

The path to the inaugural launch has not been without its hurdles. An anomaly occurred during a propellant loading test on March 29, 2023, resulting in the destruction of a test article of the Centaur V upper stage due to a hydrogen leak ignition. This setback required a different Centaur upper stage to be sent back for modifications, with the one initially intended for Vulcan’s third flight being prepared to fly on the first mission instead.

Shaping the Future of Space Travel

The Centaur V second stage, powered by two RL-10 engines from Aerojet Rocketdyne, represents the first major redesign of the Centaur stage since 2002, reflecting ULA’s continuous pursuit of innovation and excellence. The Vulcan Centaur’s maiden flight, carrying the Peregrine lunar lander, is more than just a journey to the moon; it is a bold step towards shaping the future of space travel and potentially reestablishing humanity’s presence on the lunar surface.

The United Launch Alliance, with its impending historic launch, is not only marking the debut of its first new rocket design in 18 years but is also reinforcing its commitment to exploration, scientific discovery, and the ongoing quest to unravel the mysteries of our universe.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
41 seconds ago
Fatal Collision on Highway 99 Claims Life of Atascadero Man
In a tragic turn of events, a fatal vehicle collision unfolded on the northbound Highway 99 near Highway 119 in Bakersfield, California. The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning, just before 3:30 a.m., under challenging weather conditions. It was dark and raining, making visibility a significant issue for motorists. A Fatal
Fatal Collision on Highway 99 Claims Life of Atascadero Man
Minnesota Concludes Landmark Agricultural Data Project
1 min ago
Minnesota Concludes Landmark Agricultural Data Project
Significant Industrial Land Parcel in Mead, Colorado Acquired for $12.3M
2 mins ago
Significant Industrial Land Parcel in Mead, Colorado Acquired for $12.3M
Maine's PFAS Reporting Law: A Beacon of Transparency in Tackling 'Forever Chemicals'
49 seconds ago
Maine's PFAS Reporting Law: A Beacon of Transparency in Tackling 'Forever Chemicals'
SEC Targets Miami Developer in $93 Million Real Estate Fraud Lawsuit
58 seconds ago
SEC Targets Miami Developer in $93 Million Real Estate Fraud Lawsuit
North Dakota Couple Overcomes Power Outage with Resilience and Ingenuity
1 min ago
North Dakota Couple Overcomes Power Outage with Resilience and Ingenuity
Latest Headlines
World News
Quenton Nelson: Colts' Lone Starter in 2024 Pro Bowl Selection
17 seconds
Quenton Nelson: Colts' Lone Starter in 2024 Pro Bowl Selection
Open Defecation Plagues Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: A Public Health Crisis Looms
34 seconds
Open Defecation Plagues Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: A Public Health Crisis Looms
Wayne Rooney Dismissed as Birmingham City Manager in Shocking Turn of Events
46 seconds
Wayne Rooney Dismissed as Birmingham City Manager in Shocking Turn of Events
Maine's PFAS Reporting Law: A Beacon of Transparency in Tackling 'Forever Chemicals'
49 seconds
Maine's PFAS Reporting Law: A Beacon of Transparency in Tackling 'Forever Chemicals'
Poor Health Worker Attitudes Deter Malaria Vaccination Uptake in Kenya
57 seconds
Poor Health Worker Attitudes Deter Malaria Vaccination Uptake in Kenya
AEW Collision: House of Black Set to Face FTR in Anticipated Tag Team Match
1 min
AEW Collision: House of Black Set to Face FTR in Anticipated Tag Team Match
Pakistan Forms Technical Working Group for National Resuscitation Guidelines
2 mins
Pakistan Forms Technical Working Group for National Resuscitation Guidelines
Mount Pleasant FC Clinches Decisive Victory in St Ann Premier League Derby
2 mins
Mount Pleasant FC Clinches Decisive Victory in St Ann Premier League Derby
UGA Emerges as Top Spender in College Football Recruiting
2 mins
UGA Emerges as Top Spender in College Football Recruiting
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
4 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app