United Health Services Hosts 'Wear Red Day' for Heart Health

United Health Services (UHS) in Vestal, in a concerted effort with the American Heart Association, seeks to cast a spotlight on the often overlooked prevalence of heart disease in women. On February 2nd, they will be hosting a "Wear Red Day" event to raise awareness and foster an environment of understanding and prevention.

Going Red for Awareness

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the UHS Vestal's main lobby, located at 4417 Vestal Parkway in Vestal. Attendees are encouraged to show their support and solidarity by donning red attire. Beyond the visual impact of a sea of supporters in red, the day promises informative talks from esteemed speakers who will share their personal experiences with heart disease, as well as their expertise in the medical and academic fields.

Speakers Lending their Voices and Experiences

Among the speakers are John M. Carrigg, the president, and CEO of UHS, and Heather Dorn, a writer and lecturer from Binghamton University. Adding to the chorus of voices are Jessie Flurschutz, a family nurse practitioner, and Jami Wood, the regional director of the American Heart Association. Each will share their unique insights and experiences, aiming to broaden the understanding of heart disease in women and emphasize the importance of early detection and prevention.

A Hands-On Approach to Lifesaving

But the event is not just about conversation. A pivotal part of the day is the teaching of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). In an initiative aimed at empowering the community, CPR training kits will be distributed to local school districts and nonprofit organizations. The practical training provides attendees with the potential to become lifesavers in their own right, further emphasizing the proactive approach to combating heart disease.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading killer of women in the U.S., causing over 314,000 female deaths annually. The American Heart Association's "Go Red for Women" campaign underscores the urgent need for education and lifestyle changes to prevent heart disease. By attending the "Wear Red Day," individuals not only help raise awareness but also show their support for women's heart health.