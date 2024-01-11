United Grocery Outlet Marks 50th Anniversary with Gratitude

United Grocery Outlet, a household name in the discount grocery market in the southeast United States, marked a remarkable milestone of 50 years in operation on January 11. As part of its golden jubilee celebrations, the company made an unprecedented move to show gratitude to its customers and employees. In a heartwarming gesture, the company randomly selected several shoppers at its Knoxville, Tennessee, stores and contributed towards their grocery bills, amassing to a grand total of $800.

A Celebration of Gratitude

In addition to this unique initiative, a series of contests and events have been planned by the company to further express their appreciation. This initiative was not limited to just one or two stores, but all 39 United Grocery Outlet locations participated in the celebration. Moreover, in a sweet gesture, employees were also acknowledged and pampered with delightful treats. This is a testament to the company’s commitment to both its customers and its employees.

United Grocery Outlet: A Five-decade Journey

Founded in the small town of Etowah, United Grocery Outlet has grown to establish a significant presence across the southeast United States. Today, the company boasts 50 stores, with 24 located in Tennessee alone. Key cities include Alcoa, Knoxville, LaFollette, Lenoir City, Harriman, and Clinton. Over the years, the company has etched a niche for itself in the competitive grocery market, with a steadfast commitment to its core value of ‘We’re Here to Serve’.

More than Just a Grocery Store

The 50th anniversary celebration of United Grocery Outlet is not just about marking half a century in business, but also about acknowledging the company’s journey and its relationship with the communities it serves. The company’s customer-centric initiatives and its commitment to service have not only won it loyal customers but have also earned it a place in the heart of the communities where it operates. As the company steps into its next 50 years, it reaffirms its pledge to continue to serve and enrich the shopping experience for its customers.