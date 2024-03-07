United Food Bank of Plant City Embarks on $5M Facility Upgrade Amid Soaring Demand

In Plant City, Florida, the United Food Bank and Services has initiated construction of a new $5 million facility on the Hillsborough Community College campus, addressing a significant increase in demand for food assistance. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, this non-profit organization has been a lifeline for families in East Hillsborough County since 1999.

The move to a temporary location during the construction phase marks a pivotal moment for the food bank as it aims to expand its reach and efficiency in serving over 10,000 individuals monthly.

Responding to Community Needs

Under the leadership of Mary Heysek, President and CEO, the food bank has witnessed a dramatic rise in the number of people seeking assistance, escalating from 600 monthly beneficiaries in 2016 to more than 10,000 today. This increase is attributed not only to the aftermath of the pandemic but also to soaring inflation rates and housing costs. Jessica Heaton, a beneficiary of the food bank's services, shared her gratitude, highlighting the organization's vital role in supporting her family's well-being.

Building for the Future

The construction of the new facility, slated to open in late September at the original site of 702 East Alsobrook Street, represents a significant investment in the community's future. With $3 million already raised towards the $5 million goal, the new building will enable the United Food Bank to store more food and assist an even greater number of families. The decision to rebuild stems from an urgent need to address the growing food insecurity in the area, exacerbated by the pandemic and economic challenges.

Community Involvement and Support

The food bank's successful operation and expansion efforts are a testament to the strong community support and volunteerism in Plant City and surrounding areas. Individuals like Heaton's son, inspired to give back and volunteer, underscore the reciprocal relationship between the food bank and the community it serves. For those looking to contribute, whether through volunteering or donations, the United Food Bank and Services of Plant City continues to welcome support as it navigates this transformative period.

As the United Food Bank and Services of Plant City forges ahead with its ambitious expansion, the project not only signifies a beacon of hope for thousands of families in need but also exemplifies the power of community resilience and solidarity. With the new facility's completion on the horizon, the food bank is set to embark on a new chapter in its mission to combat hunger and uplift the lives of many more residents in East Hillsborough County.