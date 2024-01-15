United Dairy Farmers Embraces EV Revolution with New Charging Infrastructure

In a significant stride towards embracing the future of transportation, United Dairy Farmers (UDF), a local establishment, has demolished its previous structure to construct a new one that integrates both traditional gasoline pumps and level 3 electric vehicle (EV) chargers. The refurbished facility now boasts two lanes dedicated to gasoline and an equal number equipped with EV chargers - cutting edge technology that can reportedly infuse an EV with 300 miles of range in a mere 15 minutes.

Advertisment

The EV Revolution

This significant development in infrastructure is not isolated to UDF alone. Several branches of Kroger's grocery chain, along with a new Speedway location, have also followed suit, incorporating EV charging stations into their parking lots. This indicates an undeniable shift towards EVs, driven by rising consumer preference and state support.

State Support and Market Trends

Advertisment

The manager at UDF divulged that the company had received incentives from the state of Ohio to install EV chargers. He also revealed an interesting trend: despite EV charging currently being less profitable than gasoline sales, the station has seen the number of EVs outstrip the flow of gasoline vehicles. This trend is reflective of the rapidly increasing adoption of EVs, with the manager reporting a surge in the volume of Teslas and electric Ford F150s in the area over the past two years.

Community Response

While this growing EV infrastructure brings excitement to the local community, it also highlights the necessity for such developments. For people living in places like senior villages, where charging options may not be readily available, this proliferation of public charging stations is an essential prerequisite for considering the switch from a conventional vehicle to an EV.