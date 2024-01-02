en English
Transportation

United Airlines’ Unique ‘Time Travel’ Flight Delayed, Disappointing Passengers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:01 am EST
The much-anticipated United Airlines flight UA200, touted as a unique opportunity to celebrate New Year’s twice by crossing time zones, ended in disappointment due to a significant delay. The flight, originally scheduled to depart from Guam on January 1, 2024, at 7:35 a.m., was slated to arrive in Honolulu on December 31, 2023, at 6:50 p.m., enabling passengers to ring in the New Year twice in two different time zones.

Anticipated ‘Time Travel’ Thwarted by Delay

However, the United Airlines flight did not take off until 1:49 p.m. on January 1, leading to a landing time in Honolulu well after midnight and causing passengers to miss the New Year’s Eve countdown. The cause of the delay was traced back to issues faced by the aircraft on its previous journeys, including a maintenance problem in San Francisco that resulted in a nine-hour delay. The fallout from this delay was felt by the eager passengers aboard UA200, many of whom had planned their trips around this unique New Year’s celebration.

Passenger Disappointment and Airline Response

Understandably, passengers expressed their disappointment on social media. United Airlines, in response, offered rebooking assistance to those affected. Despite the setback for passengers on UA200, others on timely flights, such as Cathay Pacific’s CX872 from Hong Kong to San Francisco and All Nippon Airways’ NH106 from Tokyo to Los Angeles, were able to successfully complete their time zone-hopping New Year’s celebrations.

A Unique Opportunity Missed

The unfortunate delay of UA200 underscores the unpredictable nature of air travel, even when the stakes are as high as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate the New Year twice. This event also serves as a reminder of the importance of contingency planning, particularly for special occasions such as international New Year’s Eve celebrations. Despite the disappointment, the concept of ‘time travel’ via flight remains a fascinating prospect, and it is hoped that future attempts at such unique experiences will be more successful.

Transportation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

