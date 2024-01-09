en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

United Airlines Uncovers Loose Bolts on Boeing 737 Max 9: Safety Concerns Amplified

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:18 pm EST
United Airlines Uncovers Loose Bolts on Boeing 737 Max 9: Safety Concerns Amplified

In an alarming revelation, United Airlines reported finding loose bolts on the panels of their Boeing 737 Max 9 jets, echoing a similar issue that occurred on an Alaska Airlines plane leading to a part detaching mid-flight. The incident raised serious concerns about the safety of these aircraft and the integrity of their installation processes.

A Close Call in Mid-Air

The Alaska Airlines incident unfolded on a flight from Portland, Oregon, when a door plug dislodged due to a drop in cabin pressure. The resultant hole led to the loss of various items from the aircraft, forcing an emergency return to the airport. The incident, while posing no immediate danger to passengers, has prompted in-depth investigations by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Investigations and Groundings

The NTSB is closely scrutinizing the pressurization problems and the security of the plug’s installation and inspection. Following multiple warnings about cabin pressure issues, Alaska Airlines had preemptively decided against using the problematic plane for flights to Hawaii. The discovery by United Airlines of similar issues has amplified safety concerns surrounding the Max 9, leading to widespread flight cancellations and the grounding of nearly 200 aircraft pending inspections.

Impact on Airlines and Passengers

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has provided inspection guidelines, and the NTSB is focusing on the manufacturing process, installation, inspection history, and whether the recent installation of wireless internet equipment might have contributed to the pressurization problems. The grounding of these aircraft for inspection has significantly impacted airlines, leading to cancellations and disruptions in the travel plans of passengers. The incident has further denting the public’s trust in the safety of these aircraft, raising questions about the efficacy of existing safety protocols.

0
Aviation Transportation United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
5 mins ago
Former United CEO Oscar Munoz Comments on Alaska Airlines' Boeing Over-Water Flight Restrictions
The aviation industry was taken by surprise when Alaska Airlines, represented by $ALK, made an unusual move to restrict its Boeing jetliner from undertaking long flights over water. The dramatic decision followed a mid-air blowout incident involving one of Alaska Airlines’ Boeing planes. This restriction was implemented after the aircraft’s pressurization warning systems repeatedly signalled
Former United CEO Oscar Munoz Comments on Alaska Airlines' Boeing Over-Water Flight Restrictions
Boeing 737 Max 9 Grounded: FAA Orders Urgent Inspections
44 mins ago
Boeing 737 Max 9 Grounded: FAA Orders Urgent Inspections
Virgin Australia Pilot Found Dead in Samoa: An Unfolding Investigation
45 mins ago
Virgin Australia Pilot Found Dead in Samoa: An Unfolding Investigation
Boeing's Stock Plunges Amid 737 Max 9 Grounding: Implications and Market Impact
35 mins ago
Boeing's Stock Plunges Amid 737 Max 9 Grounding: Implications and Market Impact
Portland Teacher Discovers Critical Aircraft Part in Backyard, Grounding 171 Planes
36 mins ago
Portland Teacher Discovers Critical Aircraft Part in Backyard, Grounding 171 Planes
Boeing Orders Inspection of 737 Max 9 Fleet After In-Flight Panel Detachment
38 mins ago
Boeing Orders Inspection of 737 Max 9 Fleet After In-Flight Panel Detachment
Latest Headlines
World News
NHS Expands Mental Health Services for Veterans with Revamped Op Courage
40 seconds
NHS Expands Mental Health Services for Veterans with Revamped Op Courage
NFL Teams Pursue New Leadership: Commanders Seek Head Coach, Other Teams Make Personnel Changes
2 mins
NFL Teams Pursue New Leadership: Commanders Seek Head Coach, Other Teams Make Personnel Changes
Killeen City Council Debates Removal of Public Comments Section
2 mins
Killeen City Council Debates Removal of Public Comments Section
Tennessee House Lays Groundwork for Upcoming Session, Democrats' Amendments Rejected
3 mins
Tennessee House Lays Groundwork for Upcoming Session, Democrats' Amendments Rejected
Washington Commanders' Pursuit of New Leadership Sparks Interest Across NFL
3 mins
Washington Commanders' Pursuit of New Leadership Sparks Interest Across NFL
Anaheim Ducks Trade Jamie Drysdale in Strategic Roster Move
3 mins
Anaheim Ducks Trade Jamie Drysdale in Strategic Roster Move
Golfer Yoon Ina's Suspension Reduced, Set for 2024 Return
4 mins
Golfer Yoon Ina's Suspension Reduced, Set for 2024 Return
Speech-Language Pathology: Expanding Horizons Beyond Non-Verbal Support
7 mins
Speech-Language Pathology: Expanding Horizons Beyond Non-Verbal Support
Franz Beckenbauer: A Dual World Cup Winner's Impact and Controversy
9 mins
Franz Beckenbauer: A Dual World Cup Winner's Impact and Controversy
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app