United Airlines Passengers Miss Double New Year’s Eve Celebration Due to Flight Delay

A time-travel New Year’s Eve celebration, promised to passengers on United Airlines flight UA200, ended in disappointment as a delay caused them to miss ushering in 2024 twice. The unique experience was supposed to be a result of flying from Guam to Honolulu across the International Date Line, with the flight originally set to depart at 7:35 a.m. on January 1, 2024, and land at 6:50 p.m. on December 31, 2023.

Flight Delay Disrupts Unique New Year’s Experience

However, the flight was delayed, pushing its departure time to 1:49 p.m. and its arrival time to 12:34 a.m. on January 1, 2024, causing passengers to miss the New Year countdown in Honolulu. The delay was attributed to the late arrival of the Boeing 777 300ER, with registration code N2747U, from Hong Kong to San Francisco.

Passengers Express Disappointment

The disruption of the unique New Year’s celebration led to disappointment among passengers, many of whom had specifically booked the flight to experience the year-end festivities twice. Their frustrations were voiced on social media, where United Airlines responded by offering rebooking assistance.

Other Airlines Successfully Cross Time Zones

While United Airlines passengers missed their double New Year’s Eve celebration, passengers on other airlines such as Cathay Pacific and All Nippon Airways were more fortunate. Their flights successfully crossed time zones, allowing passengers to celebrate the conclusion of 2023 and the beginning of 2024 twice, by landing earlier in the day on December 31, after departing from their respective cities on January 1.