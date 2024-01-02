en English
Business

Unique Waterfront Property for Sale: No Sleeping Allowed

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:14 am EST
Unique Waterfront Property for Sale: No Sleeping Allowed

A waterfront property, currently up for sale, has raised eyebrows due to its unique stipulation: it isn’t zoned for residential use, making sleeping on the premises prohibited. Listed at $375,000, this property presents a unique opportunity for potential investors, despite its non-residential zoning status. Located in one of the several waterfront counties in Florida, this property, along with others in the Door County, Wisconsin, is changing the traditional dynamics of real estate investment.

Non-Residential Zoning: A New Investment Approach?

Real estate investment has always been viewed through the lens of residential or commercial properties. However, the introduction of properties with non-residential zoning adds a new dimension to this traditional investment vehicle. These properties, while not suitable for living, are perfect for ventures that can make the most of the scenic views and proximity to water.

(Read Also: Oman Unveils ‘Hockey Oman,’ a New International Sports Complex)

Waterfront Properties: A Diverse Portfolio

In addition to the Florida property, other waterfront properties with various features are also available for purchase in Door County, Wisconsin. Ranging from 5 to 70 acres, these properties offer a plethora of features such as mature trees, bluff frontage, and access to Lake Michigan. Some of these properties are currently being used for cropland and are strategically located in high traffic areas, providing easy highway access.

(Read Also: Luke Bryan Celebrates Wife’s Birthday and Anniversary in December Filled with Love and Laughter)

Potential for Unique Ventures

The potential for unique business ventures is enormous, with opportunities for a deep draft yacht harbor on Washington Island or owning shore property on Europe Lake. The introduction of such non-residential waterfront properties, especially those with no sleeping permitted, is set to redefine the landscape of real estate investment.

Business
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

