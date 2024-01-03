en English
Egypt

Unique Rescue Operation in Gaza Amidst Intense Conflict

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:15 pm EST
Unique Rescue Operation in Gaza Amidst Intense Conflict

In a remarkable display of international collaboration in the midst of an intense conflict in Gaza City, the United States, in partnership with Israel, Egypt, and other allies, successfully orchestrated a unique rescue operation. The mission involved extracting Zahra Sckak, the mother of a U.S. serviceman, and her American brother-in-law, Farid Sukaik. This operation was an unprecedented move amid the months-long conflict that has rendered evacuations from northern and central Gaza increasingly perilous, particularly through the Rafah crossing into Egypt.

A Rescue Amidst Chaos

The U.S. conducted this operation without any American officials on the ground, relying instead on operational support from the Israeli military and officials. Zahra Sckak’s husband had previously lost his life in the conflict, leaving their son, Spec. Ragi A. Sckak, an infantryman in the U.S. military, in a state of heightened concern for his mother’s safety. The successful extraction came as a result of persistent requests for assistance from the family and advocacy by U.S. citizens’ groups, members of Congress, and the Biden administration.

The Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

Amid the ongoing hostilities, the lack of basic necessities like food and water poses a significant threat to U.S. citizens and their families stuck in Gaza. According to the State Department, around 300 such individuals are currently at risk. Their efforts to reach the Egyptian border and secure the necessary approvals to leave Gaza have been fraught with perilous conditions and bureaucratic challenges.

Global Responses and Future Implications

International responses to the crisis in Gaza have varied. The UK, for example, has delivered 90 tonnes of thermal blankets and essential items via a maritime shipment from Cyprus. This aid, received by the Egyptian Red Crescent, is earmarked for distribution in Gaza. Israel, on the other hand, is preparing for significant ground operations following a week of attacks from Hamas militants, having called up a record 300,000 reservists for a planned coordinated land, sea, and air assault. With the escalating conflict and the rush to evacuate citizens from Gaza, the world watches with bated breath, awaiting the unfolding of events in this volatile region.

Egypt Israel United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

