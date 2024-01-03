Unique Property Listings Highlight Philadelphia’s Dynamic Real Estate Market

An unusual real estate listing in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties neighborhood has the city’s property market buzzing. A historic trinity house, expanded beyond its conventional size, is now up for sale, its allure enhanced by its unique features and the fact that it spans two lots. Adding an unexpected twist to the sale, the seller is open to subdividing and selling the back half of the parcel, presently serving as off-street parking for two cars.

A Historical Gem with Modern Flair

The house itself is steeped in history, its records dating back to 1920. However, the architectural style suggests it may have been built as early as the 1850s. The interior is a harmonious blend of past and present, featuring a bright, vibrantly decorated living room with a decorative fireplace and a fully renovated eat-in kitchen, boasting high-end appliances and a functional fireplace. The dwelling is larger than a typical trinity house, showcasing an extra-large landscaped patio, three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, one half-bath, and a spacious layout that maximizes comfort and functionality.

Location and Potential

Its location in Northern Liberties offers unparalleled convenience to local amenities, attractions, and upcoming developments, such as the new supermarket, The Carson. The property’s dual-lot status presents potential buyers with the unique opportunity to either purchase the additional lot for a larger home or to buy the property as it stands, depending on their particular needs and ambitions.

From Trinity House to Investment Prospect

In contrast, a separate property listed by Donglei Tian of Appreciation Realty LLC, located in the charming Spruce Hill neighborhood, offers a different kind of investment opportunity. This duplex property, recently remodeled to feature additional bedrooms and a bathroom, boasts four floors, each of which can be rented as a separate unit. With an impressive rental income of over $7,000 per month, its proximity to Penn hospitals and universities, and easy access to public transportation, it’s an attractive proposition for investors.

These two properties, each unique in its own way, represent the diverse opportunities available in Philadelphia’s dynamic real estate market.