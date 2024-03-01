Unique Iowa Island On Sale for $1.5 Million: Sportsmen's Paradise 30 Miles from Quad Cities

Iowa might not be the first place you think of when dreaming of island ownership, but a unique opportunity just outside of Muscatine is challenging that notion. A 129-acre island, nestled 30 miles downstream from the Quad Cities, is on the market for $1.5 million, offering a distinctive blend of seclusion, recreation, and potential income.

Island Details and Amenities

Despite its non-tropical setting, this Iowa island boasts a range of features that appeal to sportsmen, fishermen, hunters, and recreational boaters alike. Divided into two parts, it offers beaches (of a sort), timber harvesting opportunities, and a shallow lake, enhancing its allure for those seeking a natural retreat or a personal playground. Moreover, part of the island is currently leased to a barge company for tying off barges, providing a potential source of income for the new owner.

Real Estate Rarity

Listed since December, the island represents a rare real estate opportunity. With a price tag of $1.5 million, it invites individuals or groups who value privacy, outdoor activities, or simply the novelty of island ownership to consider making an investment. The listing emphasizes the island's suitability for a variety of recreational pursuits, from boating to bird watching, making it a versatile property.

Environmental Considerations

While the island offers numerous attractions, prospective buyers should consider environmental factors, including its elevation and potential for flooding. Historical high water levels in the Mississippi River, notably in 2019 and again in 2023, underscore the importance of understanding the island's topography and flood risk. Nevertheless, its unique position just below Lock & Dam 16 adds to its charm and ecological interest.

In an era where private retreats are increasingly sought after, this Muscatine island stands out as a noteworthy option. For those dreaming of escaping the hustle and bustle or creating a personal haven for outdoor activities, this Iowa island might just be the perfect acquisition. Beyond its recreational potential, it prompts a broader reflection on the value of natural spaces and the possibilities they offer for adventure, solitude, and even entrepreneurship.