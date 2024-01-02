Unique Dodge Viper Limousine Hits the Market for US$169,000

A gargantuan beast of a vehicle, a 7.6-meter-long Dodge Viper limousine, has recently been unleashed onto the market, carrying a hefty price tag of US$169,000. This extended version of the classic sports car has nearly 11,000 kilometers under its belt and has been designed to comfortably accommodate up to 10 passengers.

Unconventional Design

The limousine includes two ‘thrones’ in the front, two at the back, and two bench seats running along the back section, ensuring that every passenger is treated to a royal ride. However, one striking feature of this limousine is its lack of a roof, making it a vehicle strictly for fair-weather escapades.

Power Meets Safety

Despite its unorthodox design, the limo is not just about aesthetics. Under the hood, it is equipped with a powerful 8.0-liter V10 engine promising a thrilling ride. However, the excitement doesn’t compromise safety as the limousine comes equipped with seatbelts for each passenger, ensuring the safety of everyone onboard.

Luxury Meets Extravagance

This Dodge Viper limo is not just a vehicle; it is a statement. It is marketed as a luxurious and extravagant chariot that is bound to catch the eye and turn heads wherever it goes. The decision to purchase such a high-priced, unconventional limo ultimately depends on the buyer’s desire for uniqueness and their financial flexibility.

