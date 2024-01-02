en English
Automotive

Unique Dodge Viper Limousine Hits the Market for US$169,000

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:02 pm EST
Unique Dodge Viper Limousine Hits the Market for US$169,000

A gargantuan beast of a vehicle, a 7.6-meter-long Dodge Viper limousine, has recently been unleashed onto the market, carrying a hefty price tag of US$169,000. This extended version of the classic sports car has nearly 11,000 kilometers under its belt and has been designed to comfortably accommodate up to 10 passengers.

Unconventional Design

The limousine includes two ‘thrones’ in the front, two at the back, and two bench seats running along the back section, ensuring that every passenger is treated to a royal ride. However, one striking feature of this limousine is its lack of a roof, making it a vehicle strictly for fair-weather escapades.

Power Meets Safety

Despite its unorthodox design, the limo is not just about aesthetics. Under the hood, it is equipped with a powerful 8.0-liter V10 engine promising a thrilling ride. However, the excitement doesn’t compromise safety as the limousine comes equipped with seatbelts for each passenger, ensuring the safety of everyone onboard.

Luxury Meets Extravagance

This Dodge Viper limo is not just a vehicle; it is a statement. It is marketed as a luxurious and extravagant chariot that is bound to catch the eye and turn heads wherever it goes. The decision to purchase such a high-priced, unconventional limo ultimately depends on the buyer’s desire for uniqueness and their financial flexibility.

For those interested in purchasing a car in New Zealand, the DRIVEN Car Guide is a valuable resource. This guide provides vehicle reviews, latest motoring news, comparisons, and expert advice to help potential buyers make an informed decision.

Automotive United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

