Unique Avra Valley Home Constructed with Thousands of Bottles Hits the Market

A story of innovation, resilience, and ecological consciousness finds a unique abode in Avra Valley. A 2,700-square-foot house, notable for its walls crafted from thousands of empty bottles, is currently seeking its new proprietor. Known for its three bedrooms and trio of bathrooms, the property is a testament to the ingenuity of its original builders, Theodore and Meletis Bryson.

Architectural Uniqueness in Avra Valley

Constructed in 1964, the house began life as a carport next to a mobile home. Lacking blueprints or formal construction experience, the Brysons gathered bottles from roadsides and landfills, using them to create well-insulated walls. The property, spanning 2.5 acres, boasts a guest cottage and an outdoor kitchen, adding to its charm. A shower built into a rock wall, functioning like a waterfall, alongside three fireplaces and two wood-burning stoves, gives the house a touch of rustic elegance. The built-in concrete furniture is a testament to the Brysons’ commitment to sustainability and creative reuse.

The Unique Property’s Market Journey

Listed at $432,500, the bottle-built house poses unique challenges for appraisal. Despite these hurdles, Holly Greenhalgh of Coldwell Banker Realty, who specializes in distinctive properties, has taken on the task of finding a suitable buyer. She believes that an artist, or an investor looking to operate a bed-and-breakfast, would find the property an ideal choice.

Avra Valley’s Bottle-Built House: A Fascinating Attraction

The house has already sparked significant intrigue, particularly during an open house event where neighbors and others expressed their fascination with the architectural marvel. Future open houses are planned, inviting others to appreciate this unique property. In a world increasingly conscious of ecological considerations, the bottle-built house in Avra Valley stands as a beacon of innovative and sustainable architecture.