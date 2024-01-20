Uniqlo Expands U.S. Footprint with New Stores in Texas

Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo, renowned for its 'fast fashion' and casual wear, has announced the expansion of its footprint in the United States with the planned opening of new stores in Texas. The company has filed a permit for a 12,490-square-foot store at the Parks at Arlington, a mall owned by Brookfield Properties. The construction of this $1.9 million project is set to commence on June 1 and be completed by December 30 of the current year.
Uniqlo's Expansion Strategy
The Japanese brand has also filed another permit for a Uniqlo outlet at the Memorial City Mall in Houston. This store will be a larger establishment, covering over 21,000 square feet. As of now, Uniqlo has launched 53 stores across the U.S., with a major presence on the East and West Coasts.
The new store at the Parks at Arlington will be situated on the second floor in a space previously occupied by Abercrombie & Fitch, which recently shut down its store in the mall. Interestingly, this development occurs in the wake of a recent incident at the Parks at Arlington where a shooting between two groups resulted in injuries to two individuals.
Reflecting Brand Popularity
Uniqlo's venture into the Texas market is a testament to the brand's increasing popularity and the region's demand for affordable fashion. This expansion is part of Uniqlo's plan to inaugurate more than 20 new locations in North America, a target set despite Arlington not being part of the original locations announced.