en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

Uniontown’s Historic Community Building Caught in Management Dispute

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:47 pm EST
Uniontown’s Historic Community Building Caught in Management Dispute

In the small town of Uniontown, Washington, a historic community building stands as a testament to the town’s German heritage, hosting the annual Uniontown Sausage Feed. However, the tradition and the building’s management are caught in a tangle, as the town council and the Uniontown Community Building Board face off over who should manage this historical gem.

Dispute Over Historic Property

The building, owned by the town and managed by the board since the 1950s under a verbal agreement, has been the epicentre of the annual Uniontown Sausage Feed, a cherished event that has been attracting over 1,500 people since 1954. The event’s significance is enormous, considering the town’s population is just under 400. Despite this, the town council’s attorney advises that this arrangement is a serious liability without a formal agreement in place.

Council Proposes New Terms

Mayor Mike Shore has presented the board with two options: lease the building and bear the full insurance cost, or forfeit control and rent the facility annually for the Sausage Feed. This proposal comes as the building’s insurance costs the town nearly $14,000 annually, a substantial sum for a town of Uniontown’s size. The board, on the other hand, contributes an average of $3,136 per year but also takes care of utilities and maintenance.

Board Expresses Reservations

However, the board, led by President Lynn Smith and represented by attorney Joshua McKarcher, has shown reluctance to sign a proposed short-term agreement without a thorough review. The board has expressed concerns over the council’s communication style and the lack of time given to consider the options. The community’s deep ties to the building, which has been a venue for dances and weddings since its handover to Uniontown by the school district in 1948, add to the board’s reservations.

Seeking a Long-Term Solution

A third option has surfaced which involves the board becoming a 501(c)(3) nonprofit under the town’s charter, but this would require time to negotiate. A public hearing is slated for February 20, where the council is open to continued negotiations for a long-term solution. Despite the ongoing dispute, both sides remain committed to ensuring the continuation of the annual Uniontown Sausage Feed, keeping the town’s tradition and community spirit alive.

0
Local News Society United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Local News

See more
6 mins ago
Snohomish County Hosts Scout Day at Fire Station for Community Engagement
On Saturday, January 13, Mariner Station 11 in Everett, Snohomish County, opens its doors to scout groups and community members for a special ‘Scout Day at the Fire Station’ event. The free open house, scheduled between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., offers an array of health, safety, and career activities designed to align with the
Snohomish County Hosts Scout Day at Fire Station for Community Engagement
Beloved Local Eatery, Manny's Preakness Diner, Bids Farewell
6 hours ago
Beloved Local Eatery, Manny's Preakness Diner, Bids Farewell
Canton City Invites Public Input on Downtown Redevelopment Plan
6 hours ago
Canton City Invites Public Input on Downtown Redevelopment Plan
Jaipur's Cleanliness Paradox: Recognition Amidst Criticism
14 mins ago
Jaipur's Cleanliness Paradox: Recognition Amidst Criticism
Nationwide Educator Shortage Forces Schools to Look Abroad
5 hours ago
Nationwide Educator Shortage Forces Schools to Look Abroad
Stubbs Park Set for Major Improvements: A Glimpse into Centerville's Future
5 hours ago
Stubbs Park Set for Major Improvements: A Glimpse into Centerville's Future
Latest Headlines
World News
Philippines in Focus: A Dynamic Interplay of Development Across Various Sectors
2 mins
Philippines in Focus: A Dynamic Interplay of Development Across Various Sectors
High School Girls' Basketball in Indiana: A Night of Thrilling Outcomes
3 mins
High School Girls' Basketball in Indiana: A Night of Thrilling Outcomes
High School Boys Basketball: A Tale of Scores and Triumph
3 mins
High School Boys Basketball: A Tale of Scores and Triumph
Silver Alert Issued for Missing 73-Year-Old Karl Noenig in Salt Lake City
3 mins
Silver Alert Issued for Missing 73-Year-Old Karl Noenig in Salt Lake City
Former Champion Shaquero Begins New Chapter Under Jollys' Guidance
4 mins
Former Champion Shaquero Begins New Chapter Under Jollys' Guidance
Lloyd Austin Controversy: An Examination of Senior Administration Expectations
5 mins
Lloyd Austin Controversy: An Examination of Senior Administration Expectations
Azimio Coalition's 2027 Presidential Flagbearer: An Open Field
6 mins
Azimio Coalition's 2027 Presidential Flagbearer: An Open Field
'Ukraine: The Latest' Podcast Chronicles Day 685 of Conflict, Discusses Telegraph Sale
6 mins
'Ukraine: The Latest' Podcast Chronicles Day 685 of Conflict, Discusses Telegraph Sale
Mock Election in Tarrant County Tests Voting Equipment and Builds Voter Confidence
7 mins
Mock Election in Tarrant County Tests Voting Equipment and Builds Voter Confidence
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app