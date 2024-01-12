Uniontown’s Historic Community Building Caught in Management Dispute

In the small town of Uniontown, Washington, a historic community building stands as a testament to the town’s German heritage, hosting the annual Uniontown Sausage Feed. However, the tradition and the building’s management are caught in a tangle, as the town council and the Uniontown Community Building Board face off over who should manage this historical gem.

Dispute Over Historic Property

The building, owned by the town and managed by the board since the 1950s under a verbal agreement, has been the epicentre of the annual Uniontown Sausage Feed, a cherished event that has been attracting over 1,500 people since 1954. The event’s significance is enormous, considering the town’s population is just under 400. Despite this, the town council’s attorney advises that this arrangement is a serious liability without a formal agreement in place.

Council Proposes New Terms

Mayor Mike Shore has presented the board with two options: lease the building and bear the full insurance cost, or forfeit control and rent the facility annually for the Sausage Feed. This proposal comes as the building’s insurance costs the town nearly $14,000 annually, a substantial sum for a town of Uniontown’s size. The board, on the other hand, contributes an average of $3,136 per year but also takes care of utilities and maintenance.

Board Expresses Reservations

However, the board, led by President Lynn Smith and represented by attorney Joshua McKarcher, has shown reluctance to sign a proposed short-term agreement without a thorough review. The board has expressed concerns over the council’s communication style and the lack of time given to consider the options. The community’s deep ties to the building, which has been a venue for dances and weddings since its handover to Uniontown by the school district in 1948, add to the board’s reservations.

Seeking a Long-Term Solution

A third option has surfaced which involves the board becoming a 501(c)(3) nonprofit under the town’s charter, but this would require time to negotiate. A public hearing is slated for February 20, where the council is open to continued negotiations for a long-term solution. Despite the ongoing dispute, both sides remain committed to ensuring the continuation of the annual Uniontown Sausage Feed, keeping the town’s tradition and community spirit alive.