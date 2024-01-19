Unionized Creative Consultants from MTV’s Ridiculousness Push for Contract Negotiations

On a brisk Friday morning, ten unionized creative consultants from the MTV comedy show Ridiculousness took a stand at the Van Nuys production location, distributing leaflets as they sought to kick-start negotiations on a first contract. Their unionizing effort with the Writers Guild of America West (WGA West) took place following a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) vote in September. However, their call for dialogue met a wall of silence from the production company, Superjacket Productions and its subsidiary, Purple Shark LLC.

The Push For Fair Compensation and Benefits

The leaflets distributed by the consultants brought to the fore their demand for fair compensation and benefits. With the responsibility of creating a staggering 336 episodes annually, they argued the compensation they received was significantly less than that of their peers on WGA-covered shows. Following their unionization, they alleged that Superjacket excluded them from holiday pay and year-end pay increases, benefits that other production workers enjoyed.

Involvement of WGA West and Dyrdek Machine

The WGA West had previously attempted to secure support from the show's host Rob Dyrdek's company, Dyrdek Machine, but their efforts were fruitless. The union's backing of the creative consultants signals its commitment to fighting for fair pay and working conditions.

The Creative Consultants' Role and Their Demand for Fair Treatment

The creative consultants of Ridiculousness play a crucial role in the show's success, generating segment ideas, monologues, and conversation starters. Their workload has astronomically increased, with the production jumping from 30 episodes a season to an impressive 336. Despite this significant upsurge, their pay has not seen a proportionate rise, a situation they hope to rectify through contract negotiations. The staff members stand firm, expressing their readiness to negotiate a fair contract that adequately reflects their workload and contributions to the success of Ridiculousness.