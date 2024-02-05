Unionization on the Rise: The Power Shift at Volkswagen Chattanooga Plant

In the heartland of Chattanooga, Tennessee, a potential revolution is stirring at a Volkswagen plant. The seeds of unionization, once scattered and unsure, have begun to find fertile ground, drawing increased support, particularly among African American women. Yolanda Peoples, an assembly worker at the plant, is at the forefront of this movement, witnessing a significant shift in momentum compared to previous attempts to unionize.

Unionization gaining momentum

Despite the overall decline in U.S. union membership, which has plummeted to a meager 10% in recent years, a glimpse of hope emerges. A detailed analysis by the National Partnership for Women and Families (NPWF) reveals a slight yet promising increase in union membership among Black and Latina women in 2023. The statistics show a rise from 10.3% to 10.5% for Black women and from 8.5% to 8.8% for Latina women, signaling a positive trend against the backdrop of overall declining union membership.

Impact of union membership

Union membership can serve as a catalyst for improved wages and quality of life. Unionized Latina and Black women are earning significantly more than their non-union counterparts. Beyond wages, unions are advocating for benefits that resonate deeply with the workforce: flexible schedules, paid leave, health coverage, and access to reproductive and gender-affirming care. The data indicates a drop in union membership for white and Asian American women, presenting a contrasting picture to the experiences of Black and Latina women.

Women of color leading the way

Women of color have been pivotal in recent bargaining successes. The IFPTE Local 21's achievement in San Jose, California, which secured eight weeks of parental leave, is a testament to their efforts. The United Auto Workers' (UAW) recent strike against major automakers resulted in substantial raises and is hailed as a significant union victory. Peoples is hopeful that the successes of the UAW and the increasing visibility of African American women in labor movements will encourage enough workers at the Volkswagen plant to vote in favor of unionizing, after two unsuccessful attempts in the past.