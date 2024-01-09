en English
Business

Uniland Leases New Warehouse Space to KPM Exceptional, Boosting Local Economy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:30 am EST
Uniland Leases New Warehouse Space to KPM Exceptional, Boosting Local Economy

Uniland Development Company, a leading name in the real estate sector, has successfully leased a substantial portion of its newly built spec industrial warehouse to KPM Exceptional LLC. The warehouse, located at 2 Steelworkers Way in the progressive Renaissance Commerce Park, Lackawanna, offers a fresh start to KPM, a regional distributor of outdoor power equipment with an impressive legacy of over 65 years in wholesale distribution.

Rebirth After Disaster

The leasing agreement comes in the wake of a major setback for KPM. The company’s previous facility in Derby, NY, suffered a structural collapse, due to a severe snowstorm in November 2022. This unexpected disaster necessitated a swift relocation, leading KPM to the Uniland Development Company.

A Testament to Uniland’s Excellence

KPM Exceptional LLC will occupy 65,000 square feet of the 150,000 square foot facility. The company, which employs around 68 people, lauded Uniland’s professionalism and flexibility during the leasing process. This lease comes after Uniland successfully filled up its first 150,000 square foot industrial facility at 8 Dona Street, marking another significant milestone in the industrial hub’s growth. The warehouse at 2 Steelworkers Way is Uniland’s second spec industrial warehouse at Renaissance Commerce Park.

Collaborative Effort for Economic Growth

Michael J. Montante, CEO of Uniland, expressed satisfaction in supporting KPM’s growth and fulfilling the local market’s need for warehouse and light manufacturing space. The development of Renaissance Commerce Park is a collaborative effort between Uniland, the City of Lackawanna, Erie County, the Erie County Industrial Development Agency, and New York State. With KPM’s lease, Uniland is currently seeking tenants for the remaining space in the building and holds preliminary plans for a third facility in the park, thus continuing its commitment to fostering economic growth in the region.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

