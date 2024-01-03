en English
Business

UniFirst Corporation Unveils Q1 Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:29 am EST
UniFirst Corporation Unveils Q1 Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

UniFirst Corporation, regulated by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, has lifted the veil on its financial performance for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, ending on November 25, 2023. The financial revelation was made through a press release attached as Exhibit 99 to the Current Report on Form 8-K. The report underscores that the shared data, including the attached exhibit, does not qualify as ‘filed’ under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, thus it is exempt from the liabilities of certain sections of the Act and is not incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.

First Quarter Earnings: A Deep Dive

The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based uniform provider, UniFirst Corp. (UNF), posted a revenue of $593.5 million in the first quarter, with earnings amounting to $42.3 million and a profit of $2.26 per share. The company expects its fiscal 2024 revenues to land somewhere between $2.415 billion and $2.435 billion. However, due to recent trends in core laundry operations, the 2024 revenues are anticipated to be in the lower half of the projected range. UniFirst also foresees its 2024 diluted earnings per share to oscillate between $6.52 and $7.16, with a revenue view of $2.43 billion as per LSEG IBES data.

Financial Outlook and Market Response

UniFirst Corp. (UNF) is set to release its financial results for the fiscal 2024 first quarter on Jan. 3, 2024. Analysts predict the company to post quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share, a slight dip from year-ago earnings of $2.21 per share. The company’s revenue is speculated to clock in at $589.64 million for the latest quarter. UniFirst also announced a new $100 million share repurchase authorization and an increased quarterly dividend on class A common stock from 31 cents to 33 cents per share. Following the announcement, UniFirst shares dipped 1.4% to close at $180.41 on Tuesday.

Decoding the Numbers

UniFirst Corporation reported a net profit of $42.3 million, or $2.26 a share, for the fiscal first quarter ended Nov. 25, 2023, compared with $34 million, or $1.81 a share, for the same period a year earlier. Revenue surged 9.5% to $593.5 million, outpacing analysts’ expectations of $590 million. The company’s core laundry operations generated revenue of $524 million, up 9.8% from a year ago. Its specialty garments revenue edged up 1.3% to $44.7 million.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

