Business

Unichem Laboratories’ Shares Skyrocket After USFDA Approval

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:34 am EST
Unichem Laboratories, an established name in the pharmaceutical industry, has experienced a surge in its share price, reaching a 52-week high of Rs 479.25. This financial upswing comes on the heels of an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the company’s generic version of a hypertension drug. In response to the news, the shares were trading at Rs 479.10, recording a significant 7.54% increase.

USFDA’s Approval: A Win for Unichem

The USFDA’s approval was specifically granted for Unichem’s Doxazosin Tablets USP. These tablets, available in various dosages, are designed for the treatment of hypertension, an ailment plaguing millions globally. The aim is to facilitate the lowering of blood pressure, thereby improving the quality of life for those affected. The company has announced plans to commercialize the product from its manufacturing plant located in Goa, India.

Divestment of Shares: A Calculated Move

Adding to this development, Unichem Laboratories has also been involved in the strategic divestment of shares in Optimus Drugs. In December, the company sold shares to Sekhmet Pharmaventures for a sum of Rs 67.47 crore. This follows a prior sale in May 2022, where Unichem divested a 19.97% equity stake in Optimus to the same buyer.

Unichem’s Broad Pharmaceutical Portfolio

Unichem Laboratories is reputed for offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products across a variety of therapeutic areas. These include gastroenterology, cardiology, diabetology, psychiatry, neurology, anti-bacterial, anti-infectives, and pain management. The company’s stock value increased by an impressive 28.6% in 2023, marking the second consecutive year of gains.

Business United States
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

