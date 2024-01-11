Unichem Laboratories’ Shares Skyrocket After USFDA Approval

Unichem Laboratories, an established name in the pharmaceutical industry, has experienced a surge in its share price, reaching a 52-week high of Rs 479.25. This financial upswing comes on the heels of an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the company’s generic version of a hypertension drug. In response to the news, the shares were trading at Rs 479.10, recording a significant 7.54% increase.

USFDA’s Approval: A Win for Unichem

The USFDA’s approval was specifically granted for Unichem’s Doxazosin Tablets USP. These tablets, available in various dosages, are designed for the treatment of hypertension, an ailment plaguing millions globally. The aim is to facilitate the lowering of blood pressure, thereby improving the quality of life for those affected. The company has announced plans to commercialize the product from its manufacturing plant located in Goa, India.

Divestment of Shares: A Calculated Move

Adding to this development, Unichem Laboratories has also been involved in the strategic divestment of shares in Optimus Drugs. In December, the company sold shares to Sekhmet Pharmaventures for a sum of Rs 67.47 crore. This follows a prior sale in May 2022, where Unichem divested a 19.97% equity stake in Optimus to the same buyer.

Unichem’s Broad Pharmaceutical Portfolio

Unichem Laboratories is reputed for offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products across a variety of therapeutic areas. These include gastroenterology, cardiology, diabetology, psychiatry, neurology, anti-bacterial, anti-infectives, and pain management. The company’s stock value increased by an impressive 28.6% in 2023, marking the second consecutive year of gains.