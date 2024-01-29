UNG Alumnae Honored with Inaugural Gilman Alumni Changemaker Award

Two notable alumnae from the University of North Georgia (UNG), Nataly Morales Villa and Melissa Silva, have been granted the distinguished Gilman Alumni Changemaker Awards, a new initiative aimed at fostering positive involvement in local communities. This award, an extension of the esteemed Gilman Scholarship, offers alumni upwards of $10,000 to drive meaningful change within their communities.

A Drive for Positive Change

Morales Villa and Silva have embarked on a mission to educate Hispanic and immigrant communities about the intricacies of homeownership. Through the design of Spanish-language educational content, collaborations with Hispanic-serving organizations, and the organization of informational seminars, they aim to demystify the process and empower these communities.

Leveraging Personal Experience and Professional Expertise

Both Silva and Morales Villa graduated from UNG in 2019, with Silva holding a degree in modern languages and Morales Villa a degree in political science. Their respective professional roles in the housing industry, Silva as a mortgage loan officer and Morales Villa as a real estate agent, provide them with unique insights and expertise to guide this initiative.

Morales Villa's personal experience as a child, aiding her parents through the home-buying process amidst a language barrier, partly inspired this initiative. The duo's efforts have already resulted in a bilingual seminar for first-time homebuyers, held in collaboration with the Gainesville Housing Authority.

Endorsements and Future Plans

Dr. Anastasia Lin of UNG has endorsed their project, highlighting its potential to significantly impact the Gainesville community and its alignment with the university's leadership-focused vision. In addition to their ongoing efforts, Morales Villa and Silva are planning a homebuying social with the UNG Alumni Association in February 2024.

Both Morales Villa and Silva express deep gratitude for the opportunities UNG offered them and take pride in giving back to the community that supported their educational journeys as first-generation college students.