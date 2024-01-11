en English
Economy

Unfulfilled Promises: The Struggle to Revitalize West Virginia’s Coalfield Communities

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:26 pm EST
In the heart of McDowell County, West Virginia, lies Gary, a town that once personified the coal industry’s golden era. A stark contrast to its former vibrancy, the town now stands as a symbol of the coal industry’s decline, dotted with abandoned structures and residents living in deteriorating homes.

The Birth and Stagnation of the Coal Community Workgroup

Recognizing the urgent need for revitalization, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw established the Coal Community Workgroup in 2021. The initiative, sparked by a passionate speech by former delegate Ed Evans, aimed to breathe new life into coalfield communities through infrastructure improvement and economic diversification. The Workgroup was tasked to gather input from community members and provide recommendations for the much-needed transformation.

True to its mandate, the Workgroup produced a report containing over 80 recommendations. Despite the depth of their research and the breadth of their suggestions, these efforts have largely fallen on deaf ears, leaving the coalfield communities in a state of continued decline.

Legislative Hurdles and Lack of Action

Among the four bills introduced by the appointed House Select Committee on Coalfield Communities, only one has found its way into law. This legislation birthed the Coalfield Communities Grant Facilitation Commission, a body designed to channel funds into these struggling communities. However, progress has been slow. The commission’s effectiveness has been hampered by delayed appointments and a critical lack of funding.

A Community’s Disheartened Hope

Residents like Thomas Bell, once hopeful at the prospect of change, are increasingly disheartened. The lack of tangible support and visible progress has left the community feeling neglected, their urgent needs unmet. While the promise of revitalization looms, the reality on the ground is a far cry from the envisioned transformation.

As Gary and similar coalfield communities continue to grapple with the repercussions of industry decline, the need for effective action grows more pressing. The echoes of Ed Evans’ moving speech still resonate, but without concrete action, they remain just that—echoes, heard but unheeded.

