Unfulfilled Dream: Hicks Questions Progress Towards MLK's Vision

In an evocative speech during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet, Henry Beecher Hicks III questioned whether society truly embodies the theme 'Together, we are the dream'. Hicks, the president and CEO of the National Black MBA Association and former CEO of the National Museum of African American Music, brought to light often overlooked aspects of Martin Luther King Jr.'s vision.

Martin Luther King Jr.'s Overlooked Fight for Economic Justice

Hicks drew attention to the fact that King's fight wasn't solely against racial discrimination but also for economic justice. He reminded attendees of the theme of the March on Washington - jobs and freedom - and King's subsequent actions that leaned towards economic equality. The assassination of King, Hicks emphasized, was in the wake of his efforts for economic equity.

Existing Racial Disparities

Despite recent improvements in employment rates for Black Americans, Hicks illuminated the persistent racial disparities in job callbacks, homeownership, and wealth. The data suggests a reality far from equality, painting a stark picture of the systemic inequalities that continue to plague American society.

Addressing Poverty to Realize the Dream

While recognizing the progress made, Hicks concluded that America is not yet 'together' as King dreamed. He underscored that the journey towards realizing King's dream of equality and prosperity for all is far from over. Hicks suggested that addressing poverty and inequity, rather than focusing solely on racial differences, could be the key to genuinely uniting as a nation.