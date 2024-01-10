en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Unforgiving Winter Storms Sweep Across U.S.: Casualties, Power Outages, and Rising Floodwaters

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:34 am EST
Unforgiving Winter Storms Sweep Across U.S.: Casualties, Power Outages, and Rising Floodwaters

Across the United States, a massive winter storm has left an indelible mark, affecting all 50 states. The impact of the severe weather conditions has been harsh, resulting in a tragic loss of at least four lives in the Southern states. In the wake of these storms, numerous regions, particularly on the East Coast, are wrestling with widespread power outages triggered by the heavy rain and subsequent flash floods. Consequently, countless residents have had to kickstart their day in darkness, without electricity.

The Unforgiving Winter Storms

These storms have unleashed a cocktail of heavy snow, rain, tornadoes, and powerful winds across the country, causing casualties, road closures, and necessitating water rescues. The storm’s wrath has not only disrupted travel but also posed a potential threat to the imminent Iowa caucuses due to the anticipated polar vortex. The situation has prompted emergency responses and underscored the importance of preparedness and caution during such extreme weather events.

Casualties and Disruptions

The severity of these winter storms is evident in the tragic loss of lives in Alabama, Georgia, and North Carolina. The accompanying power outages have cast a wide net, affecting numerous households and disrupting daily routines. In addition to this, there have been reports of tornadoes and mounting fears of floods, which have led to flight cancellations and dangerous driving conditions.

Monitoring the Rising Floodwaters

In New Milford, New Jersey, the situation is particularly tense as the rising water levels are being vigilantly monitored. As the forecast indicates the possibility of another storm, communities are bracing themselves for the potential challenges and consequences it might bring. The devastating impact of the winter storms across the United States is a stark reminder of the influence of natural events on our lives and the necessity of resilience and preparedness in the face of such adversities.

0
United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
23 seconds ago
Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: A Global Tribute to Legacy and Social Justice
Across the globe, communities gear up to commemorate the 38th Martin Luther King Jr. Day, embracing a plethora of events to celebrate the civil rights leader’s profound legacy. These events, steeped in Dr. King’s philosophy, offer the public a chance to engage in activities that mirror his lifelong contributions to social justice. NAACP’s Call to
Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: A Global Tribute to Legacy and Social Justice
Potential Candidates, Including Barack Obama, Considered for Harvard Presidency
2 mins ago
Potential Candidates, Including Barack Obama, Considered for Harvard Presidency
US Secretary of Defense Undergoes Operation Without Informing President; Saints' Quarterback Defies Coach's Order
2 mins ago
US Secretary of Defense Undergoes Operation Without Informing President; Saints' Quarterback Defies Coach's Order
Amazon Announces Workforce Reduction in Prime Video and MGM Studios amidst Industry-Wide Retrenchment
35 seconds ago
Amazon Announces Workforce Reduction in Prime Video and MGM Studios amidst Industry-Wide Retrenchment
Lakers Fan Hits Half-Court Shot, Wins $100,000 in Unforgettable Game Highlight
2 mins ago
Lakers Fan Hits Half-Court Shot, Wins $100,000 in Unforgettable Game Highlight
Andrew Painter: An Undimmed Star in the Shadows
2 mins ago
Andrew Painter: An Undimmed Star in the Shadows
Latest Headlines
World News
Navigating the Impact of Medical Inflation on Health Insurance Coverage
20 seconds
Navigating the Impact of Medical Inflation on Health Insurance Coverage
COVID-19's Renewed Threat in the UK: The JN.1 Subvariant
25 seconds
COVID-19's Renewed Threat in the UK: The JN.1 Subvariant
Alcohol and Skin Health: The Hidden Impact
49 seconds
Alcohol and Skin Health: The Hidden Impact
Lakers Fan Hits Half-Court Shot, Wins $100,000 in Unforgettable Game Highlight
2 mins
Lakers Fan Hits Half-Court Shot, Wins $100,000 in Unforgettable Game Highlight
Andrew Painter: An Undimmed Star in the Shadows
2 mins
Andrew Painter: An Undimmed Star in the Shadows
Transforming a Food Desert: New Development Brings Hope to Gila River Indian Community
2 mins
Transforming a Food Desert: New Development Brings Hope to Gila River Indian Community
New Balance Reveals Coco Gauff's Australian Open Kit Featuring a Bold CG1 Colorway
2 mins
New Balance Reveals Coco Gauff's Australian Open Kit Featuring a Bold CG1 Colorway
AFMS and AIIMS Embark on a Joint Venture in Medical Research
4 mins
AFMS and AIIMS Embark on a Joint Venture in Medical Research
Kazakhstan Takes the Helm of CSTO Permanent Council for 2024
4 mins
Kazakhstan Takes the Helm of CSTO Permanent Council for 2024
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app