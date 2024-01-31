Unfit for War, Retiree Honors Fallen Soldiers with His Bugle

In the realm of solemn military funerals, where words often fall short, Ron Stewart steps in, giving voice to an unspoken grief with the stirring strains of his bugle. This retired North Carolina man, who was unable to serve in the Vietnam War, has found a poignant way to honor fallen soldiers, offering a tribute that transcends words and pierces the heart.

Commitment to a Noble Cause

Stewart volunteers for Bugles Across America, an organization that provides live buglers for military funerals at no cost. The organization has reverberated the mournful melody of Taps more than 350,000 times over the past 25 years, each note a tribute to those who have served and sacrificed.

Overcoming Personal Disappointment

Deemed unfit for service during the Vietnam War due to a letter from his dermatologist, Stewart turned his disappointment into dedication. Ten years before retiring from a successful 47-year career in chemical sales, he began to consider ways to give back to society. His search led him to Bugles Across America, and to its founder, Tom Day, who inspired him to pick up the trumpet.

A Journey of Perseverance and Reflection

Determined to pass the audition, Stewart dedicated a year and a half to mastering the instrument. Now, he regularly performs Taps at military services, a role he approaches with the gravitas it deserves. To him, each performance is not just a ritual, but a representation of the final goodbye to a soldier, a moment that demands perfection.

The impetus for his commitment came during a run through a cemetery, where he paused at the headstone of a soldier who had died in Vietnam at the age Stewart had attempted to enlist. This encounter sparked a reflection on his own life's path and the sacrifices made by others, leading him to find a way to honor the fallen through the resonant notes of his bugle.