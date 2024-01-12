en English
Business

Unexpected Turn in U.S. Wholesale Prices Signals Positive Inflation Outlook

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:08 am EST
Unexpected Turn in U.S. Wholesale Prices Signals Positive Inflation Outlook

An unexpected dip in U.S. wholesale prices in December signaled a positive turn for inflation control as reported by the U.S. Labor Department. The Producer Price Index (PPI), an indicator of inflation at the production level, fell by 0.1% over the month. Contrary to the 6.4% surge in 2022, the year 2023 concluded with a mere 1% increase from the previous year, significantly lower than economists’ anticipation of a 0.1% increase for the month.

Impact on Core PPI

Core PPI, which excludes the volatile sectors of food and energy, remained flat, contrary to expectations of a 0.2% rise. Furthermore, the PPI excluding food, energy, and trade services experienced a 0.2% increase, aligning with forecasts. Over the year, this measure increased by 2.5%, a substantial decrease from the 4.7% rise in 2022.

Insights from the Consumer Price Index

This data release followed the consumer price index (CPI) report, which depicted a 0.3% rise in consumer prices for December and a 3.4% annual increase. These figures exceeded Wall Street projections and the Federal Reserve’s 2% inflation target. While the CPI tracks consumer prices, including imports, the PPI serves as a leading indicator of inflation by measuring prices at the production level.

Market Response and Future Outlook

Following the PPI report, financial markets reacted positively, with stock futures reducing losses and Treasury yields declining. The Federal Open Market Committee, as a result, is expected to initiate a reduction in interest rates beginning in March. The markets are factoring in a 70% probability of a cut during the March meeting and are anticipating additional rate cuts throughout the year. However, recent statements from Federal Reserve officials suggest a more cautious approach to rate cuts. Furthermore, JPMorgan Chase CEO, Jamie Dimon, warned of potential factors that could keep inflation and interest rates higher than market predictions.

Business Economy United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

