en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Unexpected Surge in Sturgeon Catches Leads to Early Closure of Columbia River Season

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:28 pm EST
Unexpected Surge in Sturgeon Catches Leads to Early Closure of Columbia River Season

The Columbia River, a bustling hub of angling activity, witnessed an abrupt end to its sturgeon retention season between Bonneville Dam and John Day Dam on Wednesday. The sudden closure came as a result of an unexpected surge in legal-sized sturgeon catches. The unique confluence of favorable weather, optimal water conditions, and the influx of anglers during the New Year’s holiday led to this unpredicted spike in catches.

Record-breaking Sturgeon Catches

Biologists reported that the catches on Monday, coupled with the projected sport catches for Wednesday, were sufficient to meet the preseason quotas for legal-sized sturgeon in the reservoirs behind both Bonneville and The Dalles dams. Anglers harvested a staggering 570 sturgeon out of the 675-fish guideline in the Bonneville Pool in a single day.

The Struggle to Extend the Season

In a bid to prolong the retention season into January, Oregon and Washington tried restricting fishing to three days a week. Despite these efforts, the heavy fishing pressure necessitated an early closure to the season. However, catch and release fishing for sturgeon will continue in both Bonneville and The Dalles.

Signs of a Robust Sturgeon Population

For many, the high success rate of anglers in landing keeper sturgeon within the regulated size limits is a positive sign. It suggests that the upriver sturgeon populations may be in a state of good health and robustness. Despite the abrupt ending to the season, the annual limit on sturgeon in both Washington and Oregon remains at two.

0
United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
24 seconds ago
Delaware Massage Technician's License Suspended amid Allegations of Misconduct
The Delaware Secretary of State, Jeffrey Bullock, has enacted a 60-day suspension of Robert Leech’s license as a certified massage technician in Lewes. This decisive action comes in response to a complaint from the Department of Justice (DOJ). Leech, who ran Fusion Massage and Wellness on Westcoats Road, is accused of exploiting his professional position
Delaware Massage Technician's License Suspended amid Allegations of Misconduct
ts(s) Spring/Summer 2024 Collection: A Global Fusion of Fashion Trends
55 seconds ago
ts(s) Spring/Summer 2024 Collection: A Global Fusion of Fashion Trends
Federal Appeals Court Upholds Strict Abortion Bans in Texas
1 min ago
Federal Appeals Court Upholds Strict Abortion Bans in Texas
West Virginia's 2024 Garden Challenge Introduces 'Grow This Throwdown'
31 seconds ago
West Virginia's 2024 Garden Challenge Introduces 'Grow This Throwdown'
Holiday Season Marks Decrease in Alcohol-Related Arrests in Wise County
45 seconds ago
Holiday Season Marks Decrease in Alcohol-Related Arrests in Wise County
Charles R. Drew University: Training a New Class of Medical Students to Address Health Inequities
52 seconds ago
Charles R. Drew University: Training a New Class of Medical Students to Address Health Inequities
Latest Headlines
World News
Liverpool FC in Pole Position to Sign Genoa Midfielder Morten Frendrup
21 seconds
Liverpool FC in Pole Position to Sign Genoa Midfielder Morten Frendrup
Karachi Imposes Ban on Use of Municipal Infrastructure for Political Campaigning
42 seconds
Karachi Imposes Ban on Use of Municipal Infrastructure for Political Campaigning
Battle to Transfer Autistic Inmate Tanner Horner to Tarrant County Jail Amid Mental Health Concerns
44 seconds
Battle to Transfer Autistic Inmate Tanner Horner to Tarrant County Jail Amid Mental Health Concerns
Sir Tony Blair's Continued Influence on Labour and Controversies Surrounding His Activities
49 seconds
Sir Tony Blair's Continued Influence on Labour and Controversies Surrounding His Activities
Top Universities Offering Free Online Courses on Happiness
50 seconds
Top Universities Offering Free Online Courses on Happiness
Federal Appeals Court Upholds Strict Abortion Bans in Texas
1 min
Federal Appeals Court Upholds Strict Abortion Bans in Texas
Prestigious Universities Offer Free Online Courses on Happiness
2 mins
Prestigious Universities Offer Free Online Courses on Happiness
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Jason Whitlock: A Pundit's Journey from Raunchy Coverage to Moral Accountability
4 mins
Jason Whitlock: A Pundit's Journey from Raunchy Coverage to Moral Accountability
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app