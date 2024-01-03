Unexpected Surge in Sturgeon Catches Leads to Early Closure of Columbia River Season

The Columbia River, a bustling hub of angling activity, witnessed an abrupt end to its sturgeon retention season between Bonneville Dam and John Day Dam on Wednesday. The sudden closure came as a result of an unexpected surge in legal-sized sturgeon catches. The unique confluence of favorable weather, optimal water conditions, and the influx of anglers during the New Year’s holiday led to this unpredicted spike in catches.

Record-breaking Sturgeon Catches

Biologists reported that the catches on Monday, coupled with the projected sport catches for Wednesday, were sufficient to meet the preseason quotas for legal-sized sturgeon in the reservoirs behind both Bonneville and The Dalles dams. Anglers harvested a staggering 570 sturgeon out of the 675-fish guideline in the Bonneville Pool in a single day.

The Struggle to Extend the Season

In a bid to prolong the retention season into January, Oregon and Washington tried restricting fishing to three days a week. Despite these efforts, the heavy fishing pressure necessitated an early closure to the season. However, catch and release fishing for sturgeon will continue in both Bonneville and The Dalles.

Signs of a Robust Sturgeon Population

For many, the high success rate of anglers in landing keeper sturgeon within the regulated size limits is a positive sign. It suggests that the upriver sturgeon populations may be in a state of good health and robustness. Despite the abrupt ending to the season, the annual limit on sturgeon in both Washington and Oregon remains at two.